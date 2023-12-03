Highlights Wigan Athletic must make smart transfers in January to improve their league position after an up and down start to 2023/24.

Injured Liverpool loanee James Balagizi could leave in January, and other players have one month to prove themselves.

A loan move could work for Chris Sze if he can't prove he's ready for more responsibility while Omar Rekik has work to do to convince the Latics to sign him again on loan.

Wigan Athletic have had a mixed start to their League One campaign as they look ahead to January.

The January transfer window is right around the corner and Wigan will have to be smart if they wish to climb the table in the second half of the season. The Latics's 26-strong squad means that manager, Shaun Maloney, has plenty of depth and can afford to let a couple of players go in order to bring in stronger reinforcements.

One player who could be departing is Liverpool loanee James Balagizi, who hasn't had too many opportunities and is now sidelined for six weeks due to a hamstring injury.

As for a few others, they have just one month to prove they are worth keeping around in January, or they could be allowed to leave. Football League World have picked out three Wigan players who potentially fit that bracket.

1 Chris Sze

19-year-old midfielder Chris Sze has been on the fringes of the Wigan squad this term.

The Latics youth system product could likely benefit from some regular first team football elsewhere but may want to prove to his manager that he's ready to stay at the North West club and contribute in the second half of the season.

He's got the next month to convince Maloney that he's ready to be an asset in League One. Sze hasn't quite been able to show that just yet but the start of the busy festive period could be when he gets his chance.

That said, you wonder whether his short-term future could be dictated by what reinforcements Wigan bring in during the January transfer window so he could be one that leaves late on if he does head out on loan.

2 Omar Rekik

Arsenal loanee Omar Rekik was linked with the likes of Sevilla and Birmingham City in the summer but would return to Wigan for a second loan spell.

Rekik is due to head back to the Gunners at the start of January but looks a fair way away from first team football at the Emirates so his parent club may be open to extending the loan until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The jury is out on whether Wigan would want to do that, however. The 21-year-old has not been wholly convincing and though he seems to have battled his way back into the manager's thinking in recent weeks, he has work to do to convince the Latics to push to bring him back for a third stint.

With only five loanees permitted in an EFL matchday squad and Wigan hardly flushed with cash, it's vital that they make the most of those spots and Rekik has yet to prove that he deserves to take one of them in the second half of the campaign.