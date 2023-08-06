Highlights Key takeaways:

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to be a top-six side in the 2023/24 season after a disappointing campaign last time out.

The Baggies will know the Championship is going to be as competitive as ever, but with a strong summer transfer window behind them and a good pre-season, they will have the foundations to help Carlos Corberan.

West Brom have made some additions in this transfer window, but Corberan is likely going to want more, and that could depend on which players leave the club before the deadline.

2 West Brom players who will surely leave by the 11pm deadline on September 1st

Here, we have picked two players at West Brom who are very likely to leave the Hawthorns before the transfer window slams shut.

Cedric Kipre

Kipre has been part of the West Brom side since 2020, when he joined from Wigan Athletic, but heading into the final weeks of the transfer window, it seems he could be about to end his stay at the club.

The 26-year-old has so far only appeared 19 times for the Baggies in his three-year stint, with the defender having had loan spells at RSC Charleroi and Cardiff City.

Kipre returned to the Hawthorns at the end of last season after a season with the Bluebirds, where he played 42 times, helping them stay in the Championship.

But his importance at West Brom doesn’t seem to be the same. It was reported back in June that Corberan was going to sit down with Kipre and discuss his future.

It is unclear at this stage if the talks have happened and what the outcome is, but considering he has hardly kicked a ball for the club in his three years, and he spent last season out on loan, he could be a player that is pushing for an exit before the 11pm deadline on September 1st.

Grady Diangana

West Brom attacker Grady Diangana could be a player who looks to push for a move away from the club in the final weeks of this summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been at the club since 2020 and has established himself as an important player, but last season he didn’t feature as much as expected and didn’t reach his usual levels.

It’s been mentioned previously that the Baggies may consider offers from Diangana this summer, as he appears out of favour under Corberan and has two years remaining on his current contract.

It emerged last week that Leicester City and Burnley are two teams that hold an interest in the attacker, with the Foxes looking to replace James Maddison and Burnley preparing for life in the Premier League.

In a fresh update, they have both been joined by Leeds United who are also showing an interest, along with clubs from Saudi Arabia, who are able to blow their rivals out of the water financially.

Therefore, with interest seemingly growing in the attacker, West Brom may look to cash in with multiple teams keen, and the player himself may look to move on as he seeks a new challenge.