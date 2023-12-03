Highlights West Bromwich Albion's success this season has established them as top contenders in the Championship.

The January transfer window may lead to player departures as the club aims to cut the wage bill.

Martin Kelly and Semi Ajayi are players who need to prove themselves to Carlos Coberan if they want to secure their place in the team.

West Bromwich Albion are enjoying a very respectable season, which has them firmly in the hunt for promotion.

The job Carlos Coberan is doing at The Hawthorns, amid ongoing off-field uncertainty, has been hugely impressive, and they've established themselves as one of the bonafide challengers for the Championship's top spots.

With a host of injured players set to return early in 2024, Albion will hope to press on in the second half of the season as they push for a return to the Premier League.

The January transfer window is approaching and it sounds as if cutting the wage bill is likely to be on the Baggies' agenda again, which will surely mean player departures.

With that in mind, there are likely a number of players who now have a month to prove to Corberan that they're worth keeping around beyond the winter window.

1 Martin Kelly

Experienced defender Martin Kelly last played a senior game of football in February when on loan at Wigan Athletic.

The 33-year-old signed for West Brom over a year ago and hasn't even reached double digits for appearances.

He recently returned to first team training after a long time on the sidelines but will surely be a candidate to be offloaded in January if he's not able to prove himself to Corberan.

The former Liverpool and Crystal Palace player may not get the chance to do that in a senior game over the next few weeks but some strong showings in training and for the U21s may just be enough to convince the Spaniard that he still has a role to play at the West Midlands club.

The likes of Alex Mowatt and Cedric Kipre have come in from the cold but Kelly may well be a step too far.

2 Semi Ajayi

Semi Ajayi has been a crucial player for West Brom over the years but now finds himself down the pecking order.

The form of Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre has meant he's been little more than a backup in recent weeks and you have to wonder whether he's a candidate to depart as the club looks to cut costs.

With a contract that runs until the summer of 2025, next month represents a good chance for the Baggies to cash in on the defender, who is thought to earn a decent wage as well.

Ajayi may well be heading off to AFCON with Nigeria in the New Year, which could make shifting him a little bit harder but is another reason to do so.

The 30-year-old is running out of time to convince Corberan to keep him at The Hawthorns.