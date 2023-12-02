Highlights Watford's Imran Louza needs to prove his worth to the club before the January transfer window or he could be sold.

Watford are very much been a mid-table side under Valerien Ismael so far this campaign.

At present, the Hornets sit 13th in the Championship standings, well clear of the drop zone, but also a fair way off the play-offs, too.

A good aim for Watford is to try and close the gap between themsevles and the top six, but to do that, they may have to invest in January.

Of course, if players are to come in, it could mean a departure or two, also.

With that in mind, below, we've discussed two Watford players who could perhaps really do with proving their worth ahead of the January transfer window.

Otherwise, it would not be surprising to see them heading for the exit door.

Imran Louza

One player at Watford that could certainly do with proving his worth to the club between now and the January transfer window is Imran Louza.

At the beginning of the season, many would have argued that he was the Hornets' best player following the departures of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, but his performances have not lived up to that sort of tag, or anything close to it.

So much so that recently, Louza has lost his side in the starting XI, starting just one of the club's last six league matches.

In those six matches, Watford have lost just once, and it just so happened to be the match that Louza started at the weekend.

Indeed, where Louza has struggled, in recent weeks, in his absence, the likes of Jake Livermore, Edo Kayembe and Ismael Kone have all greatly impressed.

The Moroccan international, as great of a bench option as he is, is simply too talented, and valuable, to be not playing.

As such, if he doesn't prove his worth in the coming months, it would not be a huge surprise to see Watford look to cash in on the 24-year-old.

Rhys Healey

The second Watford player we have chosen to discuss in this article is Rhys Healey, another player who will surely be on their way out of Vicarage Road in January if the status quo remains.

It feels surprising to be talking about Healey's potential exit given that he only joined the club in the summer, but we have seen it happen before, and given his current circumstances, it wouldn't be a great shock.

The 28-year-old has played just four Championship matches for the club so far, and even that number is flattering to deceive. Indeed, those substitute appearances have resulted in just 40 minutes of action in total.

Indeed, Healey's minutes off the bench are as follows: six mnutes, 25 minutes, three minutes, and six minutes.

It does not seem that Valerien Ismael fancy's Healey, for whatever reason, with his lack of use baffling at times.

As such, for his own sake, you would imagine Healey would be seeking, at the very least, a loan deal away from the club in January, so as to get more game time.

That is, of course, unless Healey can somehow prove himself between now and then, which seems a tough ask given his limited opportunities.