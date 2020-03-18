These 2 things have to be top of Thomas Frank’s Brentford summer transfer agenda

Brentford are set for a huge summer.

With the arrival of their brand new, Brentford Community Stadium, and the possibility of opening it with Premier League football, this coming summer could be a historic one for Brentford.

Thomas Frank is certainly going to be a busy man, and here we take a look at two things that should be top of his summer agenda:

Retaining his top players

Football is up in the air with recent events. It’s cast a lot of doubt over a lot of things, but come the time of the transfer window opening, Premier League clubs are bound to come calling for one or two of Brentford’s star players.

The likely candidates for the Brentford exit are Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins. Both their futures depends largely on Brentford’s promotion fortunes and should they miss out, it’s hard to see both of them staying at the club.

Benrahma has had another fine season. The Algerian is once again proving to be the Championship’s highlights player’, and he’s provided a lot of crucial moments to land Brentford in the top-six – Arsenal and Leicester City look to be the most keen on signing him, with Newcastle United in the hunt as well.

As for Watkins, a 22 goal season to date has made him one of the brightest, young English talents in the Championship. His transformation from a winger to a no.9 has been seamless and he has been the standout player under Frank this season.

A lot of team’s have been monitoring him, and Chelsea emerged as unlikely candidates to sign him in January – he’d very much suit Frank Lampard’s philosophy at Chelsea, and this move could well materialise in the summer.

Profit margins

One thing that’s set Brentford apart from the rest of the crowd in past seasons is their incredible buying and selling scheme. The likes of Neal Maupay who arrived at the club in 2017 for little over £1 million, and left for Brighton last summer for £16 million

That’s just one example of the kind of business that Brentford have been doing and it’s enabled the club to fund a brand new stadium, and go on £28 million spending sprees like they did before the start of this season.

Brentford must continue to be efficient in the transfer market. If Benrahma and Watkins depart then it’ll be another two high profit margins for the club, and expect them to be recruiting the next batch of unknown stars in the coming pre-season.

Matthew Benham, Brentford chairman, has really set a new precedent for teams in the Championship. He’s revolutionised the way that clubs should import and export, and expect Brentford to maintain their surge up the Football League with him at the helm.