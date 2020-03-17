These 2 things have to be top of Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City summer transfer agenda

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill will be handed chance to make a number of changes this summer at the club after what has been a fairly inconsistent season.

Northern Irish boss O’Neill took over the reins at the bet365 stadium in early November following the failings of Nathan Jones, who had started the season with eight defeats and two draws.

Results have gradually improved for the Potters, but they still linger near the bottom of the Championship table, pushing themselves slightly away from the bottom three with a 5-1 win over Hull City last time out.

A mid-table finish is Stoke’s most realistic challenge this term, leaving O’Neill with lots to think about as the summer approaches and the transfer window re-opens.

Take part in our latest Stoke City quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14 What year did Jack Butland join Stoke? 2013 2012 2011 2009

Looking into the Stoke squad, we have identified TWO key decisions O’Neill should look to make…

New forwards to accompany Tyrese Campbell

Tyrese Campbell has been one of Stoke’s best performers this term, having established himself as the preferred striker for O’Neill over the likes of Sam Vokes and Lee Gregory.

But it is fair to say that all three strikers have been starved at times of chances, getting very little from the likes of James McClean and Tom Ince.

McClean has arguably been the better of the two, having seen Ince gain just two goals and two assists this term.

With O’Neill sticking with a similar formation since taking over at the bet365 stadium, wingers seem to be part of his plans, but whether or not he can trust McClean and Ince to improve, is up for debate.

Undoubtedly, the 50-year-old will now look to bring in some fresh attacking blood over the summer.

Summer sales

Michael O’Neill will not only look to bring in players over the summer, but he will be busy allowing players to leave.

The likes of Peter Etebo and Badou N’Diaye are on loan at the moment, and they will undoubtedly be made available for sale.

But, it is also a possibility that a number of first team players at the club at present – could leave.

Tom Ince could be one of those, having struggled this season for form – whilst the likes of Mame Biram Diouf, Benik Afobe, Lee Gregory and Ryan Woods could all see their time ended at the club.