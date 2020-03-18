These 2 things have to be top of Mark Warburton’s QPR summer transfer agenda

Queens Park Rangers face another hectic pre-season.

Mark Warburton’s summer arrival brought about a new-look QPR. There’s been over 40 ins and outs since his appointment and with several players coming to the end of their contract, and one or two looking likely to move on, it’s bound to be another busy summer at the club.

Here we take a look at two things which have to be top of Warburton’s summer agenda at QPR:

Getting the right price for Eze

The closer that summer gets, the more likely it seems that Ebere Eze will be on his way. The 21-year-old has lit up the Championship this season, scoring 12 goals and making eight assists as he enjoys his breakthrough campaign under Warburton.

QPR fans have long accepted the fact that he’d be on his way one day and with Spurs having monitored him all season, and the likes of Crystal Palace and Southampton sniffing around him as well, a summer departure is all but certain.

With that said, the best thing that Warburton can do is assure that QPR get the best price for him.

The club has set a £20 million asking price. Les Ferdinand and co will be more in control of how much money the club will sell for, but Warburton needs to keep on developing and nurturing him to make sure he’s at his peak come summer.

The last outing at Preston may well have been Eze’s best performance in a QPR shirt. He’s coming into form at just the right time, and he looks set to become QPR’s record sale this summer.

Exploit the free and loan markets

QPR have a very defined ideology today, which is far from the one of yesteryear – they’re as stringent as any team in the EFL with their money, and last summer, Warburton made a host of free and loan signings to cater his needs.

This summer is likely to be the same. With CEO Lee Hoos saying earlier in the week that QPR could face a ‘huge economical hit’ given the postponement of English football until April, it could leave them even more empty-handed in the summer than they already would’ve been.

Player sales could save QPR and Warburton may well have a bit of spending money, but he won’t be counting on it. This is the sort of time that managers and clubs start to look at players who are coming to the end of their contracts, and as ever, QPR will need to act fast to get the most suitable.

As with loans, QPR have relied on those for a few seasons now. Some of the club’s best players have been loanees in recent times, and expect a host of them to arrive in the summer.