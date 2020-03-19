These 2 things have to be top of Lee Johnson’s Bristol City summer transfer agenda

Bristol City will still feel they’re in a good position to reach the play-offs this season.

The Robins sit seventh in the table as things stand, one point back from the top six with nine games left of the season.

Promotion to the Premier League looks unlikely but it is certainly not out of the question.

Whether or not the Robins can secure that, you feel Lee Johnson will want to be proactive in the summer to build on the progress his side have made this season.

With that in mind, here are two things that have to be top of his City summer transfer agenda…

Finding a replacement for Josh Brownhill

Brownhill joined Burnley in January and his absence in central midfield has certainly been noticeable.

Johnson has got some good options in the likes of Adam Nagy, Korey Smith, and Han-Noah Massengo but none of them offer the dynamism and control that their former captain did.

Returning loanees Liam Walsh and Joe Morrell could prove the answer but if the City boss is unsure, he should turn to the transfer market to ensure they have the right personnel to help them to keep improving.

Filling the hole left by Brownhill needs to be at the top of Johnson’s summer agenda.

Think you know City? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 14 1, What nationality is goalkeeper Nikki Maenpaa? Danish Norweigan Swedish Finnish

Filling the gaps in the final third

There are question marks over the future of a number of City’s options in the final third.

Benik Afobe’s loan deal expires in the summer, while Niclas Eliasson has been linked with an exit and a number of other players’ deals expire in 2021–meaning an exit is not off the cards in the upcoming window.

Johnson will need to fill those gaps and bring in players to make the Robins more dangerous in the final third.

They haven’t been creating enough in recent weeks, having had fewer shots than their opponents in their last five games (Wyscout), and the final third is an area that could do with some improvement–particularly if some players depart.