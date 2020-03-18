These 2 things have to be top of Lambert’s Ipswich Town summer transfer agenda

Ipswich Town have endured a miserable 2020 and it seems highly unlikely that they will make an instant return to the Championship.

There’s no denying that promotion was the only aim for Paul Lambert this season and not delivering on that will make this campaign a failure for the Scotsman and the Tractor Boys.

However, with the hierarchy having given the former Wolves chief a long-term deal earlier in the season, the reality is that Lambert is unlikely to lose his job at Portman Road.

Therefore, it’s about backing the manager and there’s sure to be plenty of change as the boss looks to learn from the mistakes made over the past few months.

Ahead of what could be a crucial transfer window, we outlines TWO things that Lambert will be prioritising…

Sorting the future of Luke Woolfenden

Crystal Palace and Leeds United have been linked with a move for the talented centre-back and realistically it’s going to be difficult for Ipswich to keep hold of the 21-year-old if a formal bid is made.

For Lambert, he will want the situation sorted quickly. If Woolfenden is sold, he needs a portion of those funds to reinvest and this can’t drag on throughout the window as they will need to line up replacements.

Finding a goalscoring midfielder

The main reason Ipswich have dropped out of the promotion picture is a lack of goals. James Norwood and Kayden Jackson have 11 each, which is a decent amount but the next best is Luke Garbutt on five – with no midfielder on more than three.

Altogether, the Tractor Boys have scored just 46, with Wycombe the only team above to have netted fewer goals.

Lambert needs to find someone who can weigh in from midfield and it won’t be easy.