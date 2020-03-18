These 2 things have to be top of Kenny Jackett’s Portsmouth summer transfer agenda

Portsmouth are currently sitting fourth in the League One table, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

A run of three defeats in their last seven league matches has seen them lose a bit of momentum and with the season now suspended, it remains to be seen whether they will have the opportunity to earn promotion.

League One has been incredibly tight this season and promotion will be determined by very fine margins.

Six teams have won either 17 or 18 matches so far, so any edge Jackett can secure his side over the summer will be advantageous.

The boss has been unhappy with his side’s form in recent weeks and in a bid to get more out of his team has looked to experiment with different setups and personnel.

However, if the former Millwall and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss is to take Pompey to the next level, he will need to show ambition in the transfer window.

Here, we look at two priority areas for the summer.

Finding a regular goalscorer

With the fourth highest number of goals this season, Pompey have not been shy when it comes to scoring, but they are lagging significantly behind the best attacking sides in the league.

Peterborough United have scored 68 goals, compared to Portsmouth’s 53, while Rotherham and Oxford United have 61.

A look at the Pompey squad also shows that they lack a prolific goalscoring, with wide-man Ronan Curtis their top scorer with 11 goals.

Strikers John Marquis and Ellis Harrison have managed just 13 between them and while this has proved enough to get them into the playoffs, a striker who can get 20 league goals could be the factor that pushes them into the automatic spots.

Midfield creativity

Portsmouth have a solid base to their midfield with Tom Naylor, while Andrew Cannon is a player Jackett likes.

However, it is clear that he is unsatisfied with the level of creativity at his disposal and recent efforts to free up the number 10 position evidence this.

The vast majority of Pompey’s assists have come from out wide this season, while Cannon and Ryan Williams have just three between them.

Pompey also have just 33 goals from open play, ranking them seventh in the division, while they have the third highest amount of set piece goals.

Therefore, more creativity in open play and particularly from the number 10 position, could prove transformational.