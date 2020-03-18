These 2 things have to be top of Karl Robinson’s Oxford United summer transfer agenda

Karl Robinson has done an impressive job since taking over as Oxford United boss in 2018, guiding the team to safety before developing them into one of the best sides in League One.

Now, midway into his second full season in charge, the Us sit third in the table and just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Following a run of five consecutive wins prior to the shutdown of the league, they were one of the favourites for promotion to the Championship.

However, whether they secure promotion this season or have to embark on another League One campaign next term, there are still areas that Robinson can improve the squad.

Here, we assess two priorities for Robinson and the club this summer.

Replacing key personnel

Come the summer Robinson will have to deal without a number of loan players returning to their parent clubs.

Top scorer Matty Taylor will go back to Bristol City, while Ben Woodburn and Marcus Browne will depart too.

Oxford also sold Tarique Fosu-Henry to Brentford during January and will therefore be without many of the players that have been so important this season.

Finding replacements will be a tough ask, but with Robinson proving he has an eye for the loan market already, expectations will be high.

Adding consistency and experience

One of the key drawbacks of having such an inexperienced group is that they can lack consistency.

This has certainly been the case this year and Oxford’s results have often been streaky, with wins and defeats coming in clusters.

Therefore, bringing in players with experience of earning promotion from League One could prove vital and while Robinson achieved such a feat at MK Dons, having similar knowledge in the squad should prove a boost.

Oxford do not have a huge budget though, so once again they will have to use the loan and free agent market wisely.