These 2 things have to be top of Gary Rowett’s Millwall summer transfer agenda

Gary Rowett is coming towards the end of his first season as Millwall manager.

As well as some outstanding results on the pitch, the Lions boss also made some shrewd signings in the January window, bringing in both Ryan Woods and Mason Bennett on loan, and will be hoping to continue the good work during his first major window at the helm in SE16.

Here, we look at two things that Rowett needs to address this summer…

An upgrade on Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Despite their eighth-place position in the current Championship standings, Millwall’s severe lack of goals in recent months must be a major concern for Rowett.

Prior to the victory at Nottingham Forest, the Lions had scored just three times in seven league matches and were suffering as a result of the dip in form to both Jon Dadi Bodvarrson and Tom Bradshaw.

Bradshaw hasn’t found the net since New Year’s Day, but is still on ten goals for the campaign and remains on course for his best ever return at this level. However, the Icelandic’s record of just four goals in 31 games in all competitions, simply isn’t good enough for a player in a side that’re going for promotion.

It makes you wonder whether Bodvarsson is even an upgrade on Tom Elliott, who joined League Two outfit Salford United midway through the season, and despite Harris bringing in two last summer, Rowett must be in the market for another frontman in the coming months.

Left-Back

Millwall made no less than nine summer signings under Harris, but surprisingly, none of which were left-backs, meaning the Lions headed into the season with no senior recognised left-backs after James Meredith was released.

The decision not to sign, left Murray Wallace having to continue his role in the full-back position, despite his preferred role being at centre-half, although it was more of a testament to the Scotsman’s performances the previous season.

Wallace has once again been one of Millwall’s standout performers this term, but it’s unlikely that Rowett will want to run the risk at the former Scunthorpe United man going another full campaign without picking up an injury, meaning surely he’ll surely sign a back-up.