These 2 things have to be top of Clotet’s Birmingham City summer transfer agenda

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has impressed as boss since the turn of 2020, guiding his side to a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Having been handed the permanent job at St Andrew’s earlier this season, Spanish tactician Clotet has slowly but surely developed his own style and philosophy into the Birmingham based side.

The first six months of the Blues’ season proved to be fairly inconsistent, but Clotet has seen a change in form for his side – helped by the arrival of Scott Hogan in the January transfer window, joining on loan from rivals Aston Villa.

Key players such as Jude Bellingham, Lee Camp and Lukas Jutkiewicz have also played a part in the club’s improvement, but what decisions will Clotet be faced with come the summer transfer window?

We have taken a look at TWO potential transfer decisions Clotet should be looking as the season enters the final few months…

A huge attempt to sign Hogan on a permanent deal

Since arriving on loan from bitter rivals Aston Villa, Hogan has been in superb form and has been a key focal point for Birmingham’s attack.

Netting seven goals and gaining one assist in his eight appearances for the Blues has seen Hogan also form a superb partnership with Jutkiewicz.

Not much is known about Hogan’s future at Villa Park, but enjoying his return to form at St Andrews could see the striker pushing for a permanent deal across the city.

Clotet should do all he can to try and bring the striker to the club and if that means selling to bring in funds, the Spaniard should do so.

Bring in a keeper for the future

Birmingham have struggled for a consistent regular number one this season, having played both Lee Camp and Connal Trueman at different times during the campaign.

Trueman impressed during his starting eleven stint, but Camp has since returned in goal, and the veteran keeper has performed to a high standard.

Whilst Blues fans will be keen for Camp to remain in goal as his form continues – a long-term replacement should be identified.