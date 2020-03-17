These 2 things have to be top of Bilic’s West Brom summer transfer agenda

West Brom have enjoyed a fine season so far and they look set to return to the Premier League when the campaign eventually resumes.

Slaven Bilic’s men are currently second in the Championship but they hold a six-point lead over third place Fulham with just nine fixtures left to play.

Whilst the immediate future of the division is unclear, the reality is that the season is likely to be finished at some point and Albion are in a commanding position.

So, Bilic and the recruitment team will already be lining up potential signings if they do win promotion and they will also be preparing for if they stay in the second-tier.

Here we look at TWO things that Albion will be prioritising this summer…

Finding a prolific number nine

Despite Albion’s quality going forward and the fact they are the joint-top scorers in the league, they don’t have a prolific striker.

Hal Robson-Kanu has ten for the season, with Charlie Austin only on eight for the season.

If the Baggies are in the Premier League, they will need someone who can score goals regularly if they are to stay in the top-flight.

Sorting Grady Diangana’s future

Even though injuries have restricted his impact in 2020, Diangana was outstanding for Albion in the first part of the season.

So, you would imagine bringing him in on a permanent basis would be high up on the list of priorities for Bilic.

Of course, West Ham aren’t going to be too keen on selling the talented youngster but a deal could happen if Albion offer big money or if the Hammers are relegated to the Championship and Diangana pushes for a move.