These 2 things have to be the top of Lamouchi’s Nottingham Forest summer transfer agenda

Nottingham Forest are in a position to challenge for promotion when the Championship season does resume, with Sabri Lamouchi’s men currently occupying a play-off spot.

Realistically, the Reds aren’t going to make up the ten-point deficit on the automatic promotion places, whilst the five-point lead over the chasing pack means they should finish in the top six.

That would represent a good season for the East Midlands outfit, although there will be a sense of regret the team didn’t build on the recent win over Leeds that pushed them close to the top two.

And, one reason many feel they haven’t matched the pace of the top two is a lack of squad depth and a poor January transfer window.

Therefore, no matter what division Forest are in, it’s clear Lamouchi needs to boost his options in the summer. Here we look at the TWO things that have to high on his list of priorities…

Finding a new striker

Forest’s reliance on Lewis Grabban has been an issue and many expected the Reds to sort that in January.

In the end, a new striker didn’t come in, with the club recalling Tyler Walker from a loan spell at Lincoln. Whilst the academy graduate has done okay, a more proven option is needed.

So, no matter what division Forest are in, a new number nine needs to come through the door.

Bringing in a quality wide man

Another area that Forest were desperate to strengthen in the winter window was out wide.

However, it’s fair to say that Adama Diakhaby’s arrival did not go down well at all, with the on loan Huddersfield man failing to make a positive impression at all since joining.

Even at this early stage, it seems clear he will be sent back in the summer and a quality replacement will be required.