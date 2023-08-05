Swansea City and Michael Duff are about to embark on a new chapter in South Wales and play Birmingham City this weekend in the Championship's opening fixtures.

The Swans are set for their sixth consecutive season at Championship level in 2023/24, with Russell Martin guiding them to a 10th-placed finish in the most recent campaign.

Swansea had spent seven seasons in the Premier League prior to that, including two top half finishes as well in that time, but it's been all change again this summer with Martin's departure to Southampton leading to Duff's arrival.

Considering his success at Cheltenham Town and with Barnsley, there is no reason why he can't do well at the Swansea.com Stadium, although he will need to be backed in the transfer market as he looks to put his stamp on the squad over the course of this season.

Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning decided to depart on the expiration of their deals in South Wales, whilst Michael Obafemi, Kyle Joseph, and Morgan Whittaker have all been sold for fees.

In terms of incomings to the first-team, the Swans have bolstered their forward line with Jerry Yates, Josh Ginnelly, and Mykola Kuharevych, and signed Josh Key from Exeter City as well, but there could be some further incomings, too.

There are likely to be plenty of other changes to personnel as well, in what Swansea fans hope is the beginning of a new era under the stewardship of Duff. Here, we take a look at some other players who could leave his side heading into the final month of the window.

Joel Piroe

It appears as though this will be the window when Piroe will move on, with the player only having one year left on his contract in South Wales and failing to put pen to paper on a new deal at this stage.

So far, the sticking point has been that the striker's price tag of around £20 million is currently putting Leeds United and Leicester City off, with the Swans demanding a fee that's out of both of their price ranges at this stage. Piroe would add the thing that Leeds in particular need the most to get out of the second tier: goals.

The Dutchman has scored or assisted 49 goals in 88 Championship games, and is seemingly always fit and available, with a really strong injury record, too.

At 23, and in the last year of his deal, Piroe could prove to be a cost-effective signing, and one which guarantees a clinical nature for whoever gets him in attack. His record for Swansea has been exemplary and could be even better in a side that create more at the top end of the division.

His link-up play is good, but he would need some work in terms of his hold-up play. Pinching a player from a Championship rival is always an added bonus for both the Foxes and the Whites as well. He will almost certainly leave before the end of the window, as it is Swansea's last chance to receive a fee for him.

Steven Benda

Fulham have "shown" an interest in Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda, according to an update from Wales Online reporter Ian Mitchelmore.

Benda is currently out of action after suffering a serious knee injury back in January, with it being confirmed the following month that he would be forced to undergo surgery to repair the issue.

He, too, is in the last year of his deal with the Swans and they may be minded to sell to Fulham to receive a fee for his services.

The 24-year-old has had to rotate with Andy Fisher during most of his time with the club so far, but Swansea also added Carl Rushworth on loan for the 2023/24 campaign from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Benda's future, therefore, looks to be over in South Wales and his departure somewhere should be confirmed by the end of August. He has made 31 appearances for the club so far.