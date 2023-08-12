Highlights Tony Mowbray has brought in talented young prospects to strengthen the Sunderland squad for the future.

It was a near-perfect return to the second tier for the Black Cats last term, dramatically securing a play-off spot with a 3-0 win over Preston to pip Blackburn to it on the final day. While defeat to Luton in the semi-finals put an end to the back-to-back promotion dream, another year fighting at the top end of the Championship is a likely outcome going into the new season.

The feel-good factor at the Stadium of the Light is another major talking point, where an unbeaten ten-game stint in the final run-in concluded a positive campaign but now also sends a message to other promotion candidates going into the 2023/24 season - their presence at the top was not just a one-off.

Sunderland will be well aware of the drama and competition the Championship produces with the newly-relegated sides, teams which have been busy in the transfer market and clubs on the up from the third tier all stoking the fire, all vying for a top-six spot.

As such, transfers are much-needed to not just improve but maintain their position near the top of the pile, with some unexpected characters potentially saying goodbye to life in the north east.

How is the Sunderland squad shaping up?

Long gone are the days of simply signing mercenaries and hoping for the best. Sunderland are planning for the future by signing a plethora of talented prospects from across the continent and beyond.

Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham is one of the more notable additions, while defenders Jenson Seelt from PSV and Australian youngster Nectarios Triantis add depth to the backline. Forwards Luís Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda, meanwhile, add a different dimension to the frontline with light numbers in the department and Ross Stewart holding down the fort.

A more senior signing comes in the way of Bradley Dack, reuniting with his former boss, who will hope to rekindle his form in front of goal and provide another creative spark.

More experienced players in Bailey Wright and Carl Winchester have since exited the club on a permanent basis as Sunderland keep an eye on the future.

Where does Danny Batth’s future lie?

A somewhat surprising inclusion, Danny Batth picked up the Supporters Players’ of the Season last term with his performances in the second-half of the campaign instrumental in their quest for the play-offs.

The 32-year-old made 40 Championship appearances with 13 clean sheets to his name, an experienced leader proving worthwhile, particularly when forced to play with a makeshift backline due to injuries in the final run-in alongside young stars Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin.

The former Wolves man, however, has garnered interest from fellow Championside side Blackburn Rovers, according to Lancs Live, where the departure of Daniel Ayala means another centre-half is needed.

It is also reported Batth’s contract is up at the end of the season and will not be extended, with an opportunity for him to look beyond his current deal while providing a pathway for Sunderland’s new defensive recruits to be moved into the first-team limelight with an emphasis on youth seemingly now a top priority.

Last chance saloon for Matete?

Minutes for Jay Matete were few and far between at the beginning of the campaign. He had cameos off the bench, with seven substitute appearances his only chance to shine in the Championship, and the likes of Dan Neil, Alex Pritchard and Corry Evans all above him in the pecking order.

The direct, combative midfielder later spent the second half of the season out on loan at the top of League One with Plymouth Argyle, initially impressing with the Pilgrims needing extra bodies in the midfield upon his arrival.

A string of starts throughout January, however, began to turn into appearances off the bench. Matete, who was tough but often reckless in the tackle with seven yellow cards in 18 outings, had and did begin to show his worth coming on late.

A memorable encounter against Morecambe saw Plymouth score twice late on to win 3-1, a goal and assist for Matete providing vital points in the hunt for promotion and the eventual title race.

Now back up in the north east, the arrival of Bellingham throws even more question marks about what his game time could look like for Sunderland. At 22, regular appearances will be crucial to take his development to the next level and build the fitness and experience needed to compete at the upper echelons of the EFL. The first month of this season could be telling and, if those opportunities aren't there, he could be out of the door by early September.