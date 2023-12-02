Highlights Sunderland's inconsistency has been a major issue this season, with a strong run followed by a string of poor performances and dropped points.

The team's young squad, with an average age of 21.9, lacks the maturity and experience to consistently perform well in challenging situations.

The club's recruitment strategy focused on bringing in young forwards, but if these players don't step up soon, they may be facing departures to make room for more productive options.

Inconsistency is what has plagued Sunderland so far this season.

After a slow-ish start to the season, with losses in their first two games, they went on a run that saw them pick up 20 points out of a possible 24. Things were looking up, but then the odd game-to-game performances started up again. Since the end of that mini-run, the Black Cats have failed to pick up points in half of their games.

Runs like this probably should be expected with such a young team. The average age of their squad is just 21.9-years-old and players of this age don't usually have the maturity to grab points from games in which they're off it; they just don't have enough experience for those situations.

Even still, that's the way that the club is heading with its recruitment. Sunderland brought in a lot of young forwards in the summer, and none of them have really taken their chances when presented. With the amount of forwards that came in, for decent money as well, the club can't afford to have two or three of them be unused every week; departures in that area are likely if these two strikers don't step up in the coming month.

1 Mason Burstow

Tony Mowbray chased young Premier League strikers all summer. His first choice from that category looked to be Fulham's Jay Stansfield - Mowbray admitted that the club: "pushed hard," to get the now Birmingham City loanee while Stansfield has hinted that the geography of the Black Cats was what swayed him towards a move to the Midlands, rather than the North East.

Even still, Sunderland were able to get one in the form of Burstow. The 20-year-old who came from Chelsea had prior EFL experience, having come through at Charlton Athletic and been loaned back to the Addicks.

He also impressed during his time playing in the Premier League 2 for Chelsea's under-21s, but Burstow hasn't been able to show his ability to find the back of the net in the red and white stripes.

With EFL clubs only being allowed to have five players in on loan at one time, he might be sent back down south in the new year to free up some space, if he doesn't display more promising performances.

2 Luis Semedo

The Portuguese forward arrived from Benfica for a fee of €500,000 (£430,000) in the summer, according to the Liga Portugal side's club president, and footballing legend, Rui Costa. This fee could rise by another €1 million (£865,000) if certain performance markers are hit to trigger the add-ons.

That's a lot of money for a player who only put his teenage years in the rearview mirror a few months ago, and one that hadn't made a first team appearance for his former club. That lack of professional experience has shown in the chances that he's been given.

Like many of Sunderland's signings over recent years, Semedo is a project player; someone they hope to mould into a brilliant footballer over time. But irregular minutes are only going to slow down this process.

A loan move looks to be his best option at the moment. Whether that would see him go back to continental Europe, or whether he'd drop down to League One to show his talent and get him used to the English physicality, either would be better than being sat on the bench and watching your developmental years pass you by.

If he can't prove he's ready to feature in the Championship soon then you have to think a temporary exit could be forthcoming.