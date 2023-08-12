It's been an increasingly strong window for Stoke City so far and their fans will be over the moon with how their summer has gone after the opening day win over Rotherham United on Saturday.

Alex Neil's men have signed no shorter than 11 players so far this window, with a mixture of Championship experience, flair and youth all contributing to what can be considered a very strong recruitment haul so far.

Enda Stevens, Ben Pearson, Michael Rose and Daniel Johnson all offer vast knowhow of the second-tier with over 700 appearances between them at this level, whilst Andre Vidigal, Wesley and Ryan Mmaee boast experience on the continent as they jet in permanently.

Loanees have helped bolster the squad, but having only sold seven first-team players over the summer, there could be room for some departures.

Josh Tymon

Tymon has been at Stoke for six years now, hitting 100 league appearances for the club towards the end of last season. But a season dogged by injuries saw him in and out of the team - and bar a spell of four games at the end of the campaign in which Stoke failed to win, his second half of the season was filled with measly substitute appearances.

Enda Stevens’ arrival at the club will only drag the 24-year-old further down the pecking order, and whilst Stoke would be wise to keep him, a lack of football won’t be overly enticing to the Hull-born defender if he is to continue his development.

Potters boss Alex Neil used Stevens in the left-back role at the weekend, and alongside fellow stars Ki-Jana However, Michael Rose and Ben Wilmot, that is a very good Championship defence that will take a lot of getting past - especially when guarded by Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson.

The lack of a wing-back in Neil’s tactics, where Tymon typically excels, will further limit him once again and that only spells trouble for the 24-year-old in the long-run, with his abilities on the wing being clouded out by attack-minded players.

Dwight Gayle

An absolute Championship stalwart, Dwight Gayle’s time at Stoke City looks numbered with the amount of signings they have made up front. Mmaee and former Aston Villa man Wesley have joined the club, and alongside Tyrese Campbell and Jacob Brown, that again represents a very strong Championship attack for the Scot to work with.

Gayle did feature in 35 league games last season, though with just 3 goals in over 2,400 minutes of game time, it wasn’t enough for Neil to be convinced about his talents.

He has been increasingly prolific at Championship level throughout his career - with 13 goals in 29 games for Peterborough back in 2012, another superb stint whilst at Newcastle in 2016-17, where he scored 23 goals in just 32 games, and a spell at West Brom in 2018-19, with 23 goals again in 39 games.

This season was by far his worst at this level, and you do wonder whether the goals are drying up for the Potters star as he ages. As what could be considered fifth-choice striker, it must be time for Gayle to move on.