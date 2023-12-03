Highlights Southampton players need to prove their worth to Russell Martin to secure their place in the team.

Several Southampton players may be fighting to prove their worth to Russell Martin this month in order to remain at St. Mary's in January.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League, the Saints knew they would lose several first-team players in the summer, and that proved to be the case.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

They had a busy window in terms of incomings, too. Perhaps that could mean a quiet January for Martin this time around.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

They may look for further reinforcements in some areas, with a winger on the agenda for much of the summer but not brought in outside of Ryan Fraser, meaning the busiest aspect of the winter transfer window could be exits, with a number of players potentially set to depart in the New Year.

Some players may wish to find new pastures for regular game time, and others may wish to remain a part of Martin's first-team squad.

There is a chance that youngsters and fringe players such as Juan Larios and Jayden Meghoma will find new homes; but who are some of those potentially fighting for their spot in Martin's plans for the rest of the season?

Here, we take a look at two players who will be looking to prove a point to the 37-year-old that they are worth keeping around over the course of the festive period.

1 Joe Aribo

Aribo has been used fairly frequently by Martin, but many of his minutes have come from the bench rather than as a starter.

He has started just once so far in the Championship, yet, would get in most teams in the second tier a a starter outside of Southampton and a handful of other teams.

His quality is evident, as showcased with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and in European competition with them as well. The Nigerian can't be satisfied with his lack of starts given his pedigree.

Aribo is a technically sound ball carrier, which many would expect to fit in well with Martin's attack-minded, possession-based style of football. Instead, he has opted for the likes of Flynn Downes, Will Smallbone, Stuart Armstrong, Carlos Alcaraz, and Shea Charles in the middle of the park.

Earlier in the season, Aribo remained a regular option from the bench, but was behind Adam Armstrong in the pecking order, who was playing deeper than his usual striker or wide berth.

Unless something changes soon, Martin may be willing to let Aribo depart, if the 27-year-old can't become a starter more often. Aribo himself could be minded to league if the situation continues.

2 Che Adams

Adams is a high quality player at second tier level and has been a useful player this season when called upon for Martin. However, the club, Martin, and Adams all have a decision to make this January.

He could be retained if he puts in a big month of performances for the Saints, but the striker is out of contract and it is their last chance to cash in should they choose to.

Not only that, but Ross Stewart's return gives Martin another centre-forward of a similar profile type to Adams, meaning competition for places has increased yet again.

Adam Armstrong has also played through the middle, giving Martin plenty of options in the striker position. After scoring in all three of Southampton's opening league games, Adams has slowly regressed into more of a bit-part role from the bench.

He has good line-leading qualities and will no-doubt have interest in him. Registering 10 goals and three assists in 35 competitive appearances last term for the Saints, he certainly showed his worth and Everton looked as though they were closing in on a deal for him.

They are not the only club keeping tabs ahead of January, despite that report from the Telegraph and his links to the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Wolves, a deal failed to materialise in the end.

It could be revived if he isn't in Southampton's plans in a larger capacity, though.