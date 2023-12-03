Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's return to the Championship has been incredibly disappointing.

Sheffield Wednesday have had an appalling start to life back in the Championship.

After a very exciting promotion last season that saw them dramatically win in both the play-offs semi-final and final, all that hope of a bright future has been all but disposed of by the 2023/24 campaign.

Danny Rohl's appointment has brought some fresh positivity but things still look dire for the Owls.

January could be an important window for them and you'd imagine there will need to be some departures as well as new arrivals.

With that in mind, here are two Wednesday players who have just a month to prove they are worth keeping around...

1 Ashley Fletcher

Some have hailed his agent as one of the best in the world because he keeps on getting moves that don't seem to fit with his performances. He scored just two Championship goals last season, which was obviously enough for the Owls to give him a shot.

The Watford loanee has been just as ineffective this season as he was last season; who would've thought that that would happen? To say that he's down the pecking order is an understatement. The Xisco Munoz signing rarely starts games and hasn't shown the glimpses of talent that have got him so many decent moves over recent years.

Championship clubs are only allowed five loan players at a time and given they're hardly flush with cash, Wednesday may need to make the most of their spots if they're to avoid the drop.

Fletcher's lack of production means Rohl must surely be considering cutting the striker's time at Hillsborough short in January.

2 Jeff Hendrick

Talking of underperforming loanees, step right up Mr. Hendrick. Bringing in the Irishman temporarily looked to be a smart bit of business to do on the last day of the summer transfer window. He started all but one of Reading's games in the second tier last season; yes, Reading got relegated, but only because of a points deduction.

He was supposed to bring experience and quality to the squad, but it looks like he'll have another relegation on his CV unless things change quickly this season.

The manager is going to have to shake things up in the squad when the January transfer window opens. He needs to be able to bring in players that fit his style of play. Hendrick has been disappointing so far and if that continues, using one of the loan spots on him doesn't make sense.

That said, the Newcastle United loanee will hope that his recent equaliser against Leicester City can be the turning point for him as a Wednesday player.