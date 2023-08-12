Reading will be hoping to enjoy a respectable campaign following their relegation from the Championship.

That's easier said than done, especially with the Royals' pre-season being severely affected by off-field issues, but the potential is certainly there for them to finish in the top half of League One.

Recruiting some excellent players already, there's still work for them to do in the transfer market before the end of the transfer window, but they can be optimistic after recruiting the likes of Charlie Savage and Lewis Wing.

Savage could be a particularly good signing and if they can address some key areas in the coming weeks, there's no reason why they can't win more games than they lose.

At this stage, their focus has to be on bringing players in because they need as much depth as possible.

Not only are they competing in the EFL Trophy this season, but the club has also had a torrid record with injuries in recent seasons and they already have Sam Smith on the sidelines at the moment, reinforcing the need to have an adequate number of options in all positions.

If they find themselves in a position where they have enough depth, there may even be a couple of departures from the Select Car Leasing Stadium and we have taken a look at two players who could leave before the deadline.

Jokull Andresson

With Coniah Boyce-Clarke appearing on the bench for the Royals against Peterborough United, it can safely be assumed that he has put pen to paper on a new contract to extend his stay in Berkshire.

Dean Bouzanis started in goal against Posh and this consigned Jokull Andresson to a place in the stands, something he will be disappointed by after appearing for the third-tier side in some of their pre-season friendlies.

The Icelandic shot-stopper is set to turn 22 later this month and with this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if he tries to force an exit.

A loan spell away from Berkshire could allow him to put himself in the shop window but if he can make a permanent move away now, he may benefit from doing that because it's hard to see him winning much game time at the club in the long term.

That's a shame because he already has experience at this level and the player has probably dreamt about the opportunity to appear regularly for his current side, but he may need to move away for the sake of his career.

Nelson Abbey (Loan)

Nelson Abbey is another player who could find himself quite far back in the pecking order this term.

Selles has made the switch to a back four and with Harlee Dean arriving, the Royals arguably have a sufficient number of options in the centre-back department already.

Dean, Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre, Amadou Mbengue, Jeriel Dorsett and Sam Hutchinson can all operate there, so Abbey may find his game time in both league games and cup competitions limited.

Although he could play U23s football this season, the 19-year-old has already appeared for the first time and is getting to an age where he needs to be winning a regular amount of senior game time.

He won't get that in Berkshire, so he needs to try and push for a loan exit.