Queens Park Rangers will be hoping for a much-improved campaign in the Championship this season.

The R's sat top of the table in late October, but they only narrowly avoided relegation after a dismal second half of the season, with Gareth Ainsworth leading the club to safety after his appointment in February.

Ainsworth has been active in the market this summer, bringing in Ziyad Larkeche, Taylor Richards, Paul Smyth, Asmir Begovic, Morgan Fox and Jack Colback, while the Hoops have also tied star striker Lyndon Dykes down to a new contract.

The R's have lost goalkeeper Seny Dieng to Middlesbrough, while the likes of Rob Dickie, Stefan Johansen, Niko Hamalainen, Luke Amos, Leon Balogun, Chris Martin, Conor Masterson and Olamide Shodipo have also left the club.

With uncertainty remaining over the futures of a number of the Hoops squad, we looked at which players could depart Loftus Road before the closure of the transfer window.

Which QPR players will surely leave by 11pm on September 1st?

Chris Willock

Willock is one player the R's will surely be keen to keep hold of, but it is possible they could lose him in the next month.

The 25-year-old scored six goals and registered two assists in 29 appearances in all competitions last season, but all of those goals came prior to Michael Beale's departure to Rangers in November, with his form declining significantly in the second half of the campaign.

The Hoops activated their option to extend Willock's contract this summer, but despite that, he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Rangers were said to be interested in Willock and the midfielder was reportedly keen to make the move to Ibrox, but Beale has since denied the rumours, stating that he will not return for any players from his former club.

The Evening Standard claimed last month that Middlesbrough were keeping tabs on Willock.

Boro have already signed Dieng from the R's this summer and Willock is also on their transfer radar.

Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey is looking unlikely to return to the Riverside Stadium after his successful loan spell at the club last season, meaning Michael Carrick is in the market for attacking reinforcements.

It remains to be seen whether Boro will make a bid for Willock, but with Carrick's side likely to be among the promotion contenders this season, a move to Teesside could prove tempting for him.

Joe Walsh

The Hoops strengthened their goalkeeping options this summer with the signing of Begovic, beating a newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town to his signature.

Begovic seems almost certain to be the R's number one this season and Ainsworth has a solid back-up option at his disposal in Jordan Archer.

With that in mind, it seems unlikely that Walsh will receive many first-team minutes this season and he could depart on loan once again.

Walsh has previously had loan spells with National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough and Dorking Wanderers and Maidenhead United in the National League, so a temporary move to a League One or Two side would be the next logical step in his development.

The 21-year-old is a goalkeeper with a lot of potential and Ainsworth will likely sanction his departure should the club receive any loan offers over the next month.