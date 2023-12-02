Highlights Plymouth Argyle have had a strong start to their season in the Championship after being promoted from League One.

Many of the new signings have made a positive impact on the team.

Callum Burton and Tyreik Wright need to prove their worth and may benefit from loan moves if they are not in the manager's immediate plans.

It has been a good start to life back in the Championship for Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims returned to the second tier following a 13-year absence after winning the League One title last season, and they have not looked out of place so far.

Steven Schumacher's side have spent much of the season clear of the relegation zone, and while their away form has left a little to be desired, Home Park has remained a fortress.

10 players arrived at the club this summer following promotion, and many of the new additions have made a positive impact.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan

Schumacher will be keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, but he could allow some of those who are not part of his plans to depart.

With that in mind, we looked at two Plymouth players who need to prove their worth over the next month.

Callum Burton

Goalkeeper Burton joined Plymouth in June 2021 after his departure from Cambridge United, but he has struggled for game time at the club.

Burton's league debut for the Pilgrims did not come until February this year, and he went on to feature regularly in the second half of last season after Michael Cooper sustained a serious knee injury.

The 27-year-old kept an impressive 10 clean sheets in 26 appearances to help Argyle to the League One title, while he played every game on their run to the EFL Trophy final, where they were beaten 4-0 by Bolton Wanderers.

However, Burton fell down the pecking order this summer following the arrival of Conor Hazard from Celtic, and after Cooper's return from injury, he has been left out of the matchday squad.

It seems unlikely that Burton will be able to displace Cooper and Hazard, but after his strong performances in League One last season, he should have plenty of suitors in January.

Tyreik Wright

Winger Wright arrived at Home Park from Aston Villa in January.

The 22-year-old did not make a senior appearance during his time at Villa Park, but he enjoyed productive loan spells with Walsall, Salford City, Colchester United and Bradford City.

Wright made just six appearances in the second half of last season after joining the Pilgrims, and he has struggled to establish himself in the team this campaign, frequently being left out of the matchday squad altogether.

He is a player with a lot of potential, underlined by the fact he has featured for the Republic of Ireland at U21 level, and he could certainly become a key part of Argyle's side in the years to come.

But if he is not in Schumacher's immediate plans, a loan move to League One could be beneficial for his development.