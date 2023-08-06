Norwich City may be a side that is looking to move some players on between now and the end of the transfer window.

The Canaries have acted swiftly in terms of arrivals, and it seems their business could be done there after David Wagner’s comments.

But that could all change, especially if they lose some players they may not want to lose this summer.

Norwich are expected to perform much better than they did last term, but with the disappointment of remaining in the Championship remaining, some players may be looking to leave in the final month of this transfer window.

Norwich City players who will surely leave by 11pm on September 1st

With that said, here we have picked two players at Carrow Road who will be expected to leave the club come the 11pm deadline on September 1st.

Andrew Omobamidele

Andrew Omobamidele could possibly be one of the players who departs Carrow Road in the remaining month of the transfer window.

The 20-year-old came through the Canaries' academy and, in the last few seasons, has established himself in the first team.

The defender made 35 appearances in all competitions in an underwhelming season for Norwich last time out, with Omobamidele grabbing a single goal.

The 21-year-old has still plenty of years left on his contract, but it has previously been reported by The Athletic, that Norwich could consider selling Omobamidele if the right offer were to come in.

While it was reported earlier in the transfer window, that Crystal Palace were interested in the young defender as a possible replacement for Marc Guehi.

Plus teams such as Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Nice have also been linked with a possible move.

So Omobamidele seems to be a player that has plenty of admirers, but a club are yet to act on it. However, with the window getting to the business end, one of these clubs are others could decide to act and look to sign Omobamidele and for the right offer he would likely leave Norwich this summer.

Max Aarons

Another Norwich defender is likely to leave the club in the remaining weeks of the transfer window, and that is Max Aarons.

The 23-year-old has been a player that has been the subject of much transfer interest since breaking through the club’s academy.

Since he graduated into the first team at Carrow Road, Aarons has played over 200 times for the club, scoring six goals and registering 17 assists.

The full-back has been influential in Norwich’s promotion campaigns, but every time they’ve been relegated, there have been question marks over his future at the club.

But this time, it seems more than certain that Aarons will leave Norwich in the remaining month of this summer transfer window.

Aarons has 12 months left on his current deal and like Omobamidele, The Athletic reported that Norwich will also listen to offers for their star defender.

The full-back has gained the attention from the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton in the past. But it seems fellow Championship club Southampton are leading the race for the 23-year-old.

TalkSPORT state that the Saints are lining up a move for Aarons as they look to find a replacement for Tino Livramento. So, this seems something that suits everyone, as Norwich will get money for a player in the final year of his contract and Aarons get a fresh start at a new club.