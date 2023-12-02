Highlights Norwich City's signings in the summer haven't been able to sustain their promotion push so far.

Sam McCallum has struggled to make an impact at Norwich and could leave in January.

Przemyslaw Placheta hasn't lived up to expectations and may be offloaded in the winter window.

Norwich City have had a difficult season so far under David Wagner, who has come under significant pressure but remains at the helm.

Norwich did a fair bit of business in the summer in the hope of launching a promotion push in 2023/24 but so far they've not been able to sustain that.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Wagner will hope to add to his squad when the winter window opens but right now, you'd question whether he will make it to the New Year as Canaries boss.

He will have some decisions to make in January if he is still in charge, but if it is a new face in the dugout, then they may still have the same dilemmas surrounding these players.

1 Sam McCallum

Sam McCallum has been at Norwich City since 2020 when he joined from Coventry City and the left-back has struggled to nail down a starting spot.

McCallum looked like a really promising signing when he arrived from the Sky Blues and was loaned back out to gain some more experience, twice rejoining his former club.

Another spell away from Carrow Road with Queens Park Rangers followed in 2021/22 but since returning, he has struggled to make the desired impact at his parent club.

His fortunes haven't improved under Wagner and, having been on the fringes of the squad this term, you do feel as though he could leave in January as they look to cash in before his contract expires in the summer.

With less than a month to go until the winter window opens, McCallum does not have long to prove that he's worth holding onto.

Related David Wagner support revealed after latest Norwich City defeat Ashley Barnes has blamed the players for recent performances over Norwich City boss David Wagner.

2 Przemyslaw Placheta

Even though he has been at the club since 2020, Przemyslaw Placheta is yet to really find his feet at Norwich.

There were points in the early part of the 2023/24 campaign when it looked as though things may have finally clicked for the 25-year-old but as the season has worn on it has looked less and less likely that he might be the answer to Wagner's problems.

He has been a useful squad player this term but he may well have to prove he can be more than that over the next month as given his contract expires in the summer, he looks like another player that could be offloaded in January.

Honestly, it would be hard to argue with that decision if it was the one that Norwich settled upon.