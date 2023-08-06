After last season's heartbreaking finish outside of the play-offs, Millwall have made sure to strengthen their squad this summer in order to give them a good chance of being in the top six mix once again.

The Lions have been consistently in the competition for the Championship's top six since Gary Rowett took charge a few years ago, and some of their recent transfer activity has been eye-catching.

Zian Flemming was a standout signing last summer from Fortuna Sittard and scored 15 times in his debut year in the Championship, and the recruitment team have finalised similar smart deals this year.

Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet has arrived for a seven-figure fee from Hibernian despite turning down a move earlier on in the year, whilst ex-Fulham left-back Joe Bryan and Belgian midfielder Casper De Norre will add experience, versatility and energy to Rowett's squad.

The signing of Matija Sarkic as well from Wolves will bolster the goalkeeping department at The Den, giving Rowett strength in depth all over the park.

There are still deals that could be done before the transfer window shuts on September 1 though in terms of players potentially departing Millwall - let's look at TWO individuals that could be on the move by then.

Will Bartosz Bialkowski leave Millwall?

With Millwall securing the services of Montenegro international stopper Sarkic for £1.2 million, it will mean the end of the road for one of their two senior goalkeepers.

Last season, George Long ended up being Rowett's first-choice in-between the sticks, but that only came after Bartosz Bialkowski started the season as number one.

Arriving from Ipswich Town - initially on loan before making a permanent move - in 2019, the Polish goalkeeper played in every single minute of every Championship match for the Lions for three full seasons, keeping 47 clean sheets in that time.

But with Long waiting in the wings for a full year, it was always going to be interesting to see when Rowett made a change and after four defeats in five matches early on last season, Long took Bialkowski's place.

The 36-year-old spent the rest of the season on the bench and with Sarkic now arriving, it will surely mean the end for him - and if he still wants first-team football at this stage of his career then there will be plenty of clubs, whether it's in League One or somewhere else, that will be able to offer it to Bialkowski.

Will Aidomo Emakhu leave Millwall?

If Rowett is going to be sticking with a 3-4-1-2 formation like he has been doing in pre-season, then Millwall look well-stocked in attack with Tom Bradshaw, Nisbet, Duncan Watmore and Andreas Voglsammer.

One player that has been giving Rowett food for thought though is Emakhu, who has been impressing in pre-season with his performances.

A January arrival from Shamrock Rovers, the 19-year-old Irish forward played 46 times in all competitions for his former club but is yet to be really given a chance at senior level for Millwall.

And it may be best for the teenager to be given a loan move to a League One club to further his development, starting games week in, week out instead of getting cameos off the bench in the Championship.