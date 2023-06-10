Millwall are a reasonably stable club compared to many others in their division and their retained list reinforced that.

Releasing just two players, they are in discussions with a couple of others regarding potential extensions.

Which Millwall players are in contract talks?

Ryan Leonard and Connal Trueman are the two first-teamers in talks.

Leonard only made 18 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign and hasn't always been one of the first names on the teamsheet since coming to The Den, so it's not as if the Lions have left it until the last minute to tie down a crucial player.

Trueman, meanwhile, is a squad option instead of a regular starter so even if the ex-Birmingham City man opts against extending his stay in the English capital, that wouldn't be a huge disaster for them.

They may have been slightly reliant on the loan market with Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Callum Styles and Oliver Burke all returning to their respective parent clubs, but they can utilise the same market to bring in replacements if needed as they potentially look to minimise costs.

However, last summer proved that the Lions' board are willing to put their hand in their pocket for new additions and that's why their supporters should be excited about their upcoming window, even though it's unlikely that there will be major changes unless several first-teamers are sold.

A big reason for this is because just two players have been released this summer, and we take a look at the unlucky duo below.

Where next for Scott Malone?

At 32, Malone has a decent amount of EFL experience under his belt, but it would be difficult to see him winning a three-year deal elsewhere now.

Recording three assists in 33 league appearances last season, he wasn't a huge asset going forward, but he has previously proved that he can make a real impact in the final third.

Playing regularly in the Championship during the past three campaigns, another move to a second-tier side can't be ruled out, but it remains to be seen what offers he gets.

Born in the West Midlands and plying his trade for Derby County not too long ago, it wouldn't be a surprise if he wants to make the move back up north rather than stay in or around the English capital.

Will Mason Bennett's goalscoring record force him to move down a division?

Bennett, another ex-Derby player, has also been released by Gary Rowett who has deemed him surplus to requirements.

Unfortunately for him, he has recorded just 10 goals in 103 competitive appearances and that isn't exactly the most impressive record in the world for an attacker.

His ability to play in a central role and out wide could be an attractive asset for those potentially looking to sign him, but it remains to be seen whether he needs to make the move down to League One.

He's probably more likely to score much more regularly in the third tier, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him drop to that level.