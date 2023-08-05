Highlights Leeds United's preparations for the 2023/24 season are in full swing with Daniel Farke as the new coach and a focus on addressing the squad.

Leeds United's preparations for the 2023/24 season are well underway with Daniel Farke taking the reins at Elland Road.

Farke is a two-time second tier winner with Norwich City and has been tasked with guiding Leeds back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Business has been more focused on outgoings, with Farke working behind the scenes on addressing his squad alongside Leeds' new ownership group, 49ers Enterprises. The primary focus has been surrounding outgoing players, but Leeds have recruited two first-team players in the shape of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea and Karl Darlow from Newcastle United.

The Whites have let go of Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Rodrigo, Marc Roca, Max Wober in a mixture of permanent and loan deals so far in the transfer window. Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have also seen their contracts expire, too.

There is also uncertainty regarding the futures of other first-team players such as those with pedigree at international level, or players keen to continue their careers playing at the elite level in the top-flight.

Who else will leave Leeds before the end of the window?

There are likely to be plenty of other changes to personnel as well, in what Leeds fans hope is the beginning of a new era. Here, we take a look at some other players who could leave heading into the final month of the window.

Will Helder Costa leave Leeds United?

Costa is into the final year of his deal at Elland Road and has just spent the last campaign out on loan with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

The 29-year-old Angolan international has spent the last two seasons with temporary switches away from Leeds, and may look to move out again this season, where it is unlikely he will be given many opportunities for the Whites.

Costa will almost certainly be one of the wingers Leeds let go of in the summer, considering it is an area they are particularly well stocked in, including: Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, Dan James, and Ian Poveda.

He was a prominent part of the side that gained promotion from the second tier in 2020, but is now surplus to requirements. He has so far scored eight goals and registered a further 11 assists in 71 appearances during his time in West Yorkshire.

Does Junior Firpo have a future at Leeds?

Leeds have "decided to listen to enquiries for Junior Firpo" this summer, and will sign a new left-back, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

The 26-year-old left-back has had two seasons with Leeds, although it’s fair to say that he hasn’t always been convincing, whilst injuries have restricted the impact he could make on the team, too.

It hasn't been a successful signing, and the former Barcelona defender is likely to be on a hefty wage at Elland Road, meaning a parting of ways is not only desired, but perhaps necessary for a club who now find themselves outside the Premier League.

Firpo cost Leeds a fee of around £13 million two summers ago, and has gone on to play 51 times since then, scoring twice and assisting a further four goals in the process.