With many incomings and outgoings expected at Portman Road, FLW have taken a look at two players expected to leave by September 1st.

Ipswich appear to be a team reborn under Kieran McKenna, the Tractor Boys with a season to remember as they secured promotion back to the Championship after a four-year absence.

The Suffolk outfit were dominant at both ends of the pitch as they finished second on 98 points, boasting the best goals scored and conceded record in the division - a staggering 101 goals highlighting why there is good reason for Championship opposition to fear their arrival.

Nevertheless, transfers are inevitable as they look to fine-tune and prepare their side for life back in the second tier and ensure relegation will not be a possibility.

As added quality arrives, players with limited game time last campaign could be shown the door while even more regular starters may have to pave the way for new and improved talent, whether it be on loan or permanently.

How is the Ipswich squad shaping up?

While Ipswich demonstrated their undoubted quality last time out, a new season and particularly a new league hands McKenna a dilemma when it comes to shaking up his squad.

Recruitment has favoured a younger approach so far, Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson coming on a season-long loan while Manchester City goalkeeper Cieran Slicker provides competition in between the sticks. Peterborough’s Jack Taylor also arrives to bring added competition into the heart of the midfield while familiar face George Hirst is a welcomed return to bolster the frontline and bring some goals.

Departures meanwhile have been more common, the likes of Joe Pigott, Joel Coleman, Kane Vincent-Young and Richard Keogh departing on free transfers. Idris El Mizouni and Panutche Camará have both left on loan with competition for the central midfield spot hotting up along with defender Corrie Ndaba. These outgoings are likely just the start for Ipswich with several other senior figures set to depart before the window slams shut.

What does the future hold for Kyle Edwards?

A tricky winger praised for his direct play and desire to take on his man, Kyle Edwards made 32 appearances in League One last season, recording three goals and one assist - an audacious effort against Cambridge United the pick of the bunch.

However, the number of appearances don’t paint the whole story with only three league starts last term, beating the in-form Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead on the flanks proving a serious challenge.

Regular game time has avoided Edwards since departing boyhood club West Bromwich Albion in 2021 where just 11 starts in his first year at Portman Road has diminished even further.

A lack of depth in the wide areas may mean Edwards will find minutes in the Championship but at 25-years-old, is in need of regular football to build consistency and improve his output in the final third.

Another loan on the cards for Elkan Baggott?

When you are trying to stake your claim in the best defence in League One, you are always fighting an uphill battle. Elkan Baggott spent the first half of last season at League Two outfit Gillingham with regular game time for the Indonesian international despite his side struggling at the bottom of the table.

The challenge provided much-needed experience for the 20-year-old, however, with 17 starts in the fourth tier a first serious taste of life in the Football League before being shipped out to fellow League One side Cheltenham Town.

Minutes were extremely brief with just one league outing in a 4-0 loss to Derby County, an experience to learn and move on from where another loan, potentially to League Two, would be beneficial with the likes of George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess all standing in his way.