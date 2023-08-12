Huddersfield's campaign didn't quite get off to the best start possible after they lost 3-1 on the south-west coast to a confident Plymouth Argyle side.

Neil Warnock worked his miracles once again last season as the Terriers, who seemed almost dead and buried before his arrival, sitting joint-bottom in the division and four points adrift of safety with just 14 games left. Of course, Warnock did as Warnock does, taking 7 wins - as many as previous management had garnered all season - in just 15 games, which ultimately is play-off form.

But with the loss to a confidence-filled Plymouth side, Huddersfield have had a reality check from last season's form, and could slip back into a rut if they don't act in the transfer market, having made just one signing all summer. And to accommodate that, there are two fringe stars that they could sell to make space.

Kyle Hudlin

Hudlin shot to prominence when he was signed by the Terriers from Solihull Moors after some more-than-impressive performances for the National League side during his time in the Midlands.

Standing at 6ft 9in, the giant striker is quite simply a defender’s nightmare - aerially, at least. Making his breakthrough at Solihull at the age of 20, Hudlin scored 17 goals in 69 games for the Moors in the fifth-tier before departing for West Yorkshire.

But life hasn’t gone quite to plan for the 23-year-old. He’s yet to play for Town after joining them last summer, and that includes being recalled in January after a six-month loan spell at AFC Wimbledon where he scored four goals in just 18 games for the fourth-tier side - including none in League Two, with all of his goals coming in the Papa John’s Trophy.

It has been a quick rise for Hudlin up the divisions, but realistically the target man has nowhere near the skill-set that Jordan Rhodes or Danny Ward offer as they battle to survive another year in the Championship. He is, of course, a different type of option - though it would probably be best to move Hudlin on if Huddersfield are geared up for a comfortable finish in the league.

Yuta Nakayama

Nakayama was brought to Yorkshire from PEC Zwolle last summer after the Dutch side were relegated from the Eredivisie in 2021/22. A two-year deal was commisioned for the Japanese star, but he hasn’t quite fulfilled his potential in his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Just 14 league appearances last time out saw him fall out of favour, though that was due to an achilles tendon rupture - and he was back in time for pre-season. The Terriers only won four of the games he played in until his injury just before the World Cup, which itself killed his chances of shining on the world stage.

But with Tom Edwards and Rarmani Edmonds-Green starting on either side of defence in Saturday's loss in Devon, Nakayama found himself on the bench. There may have been a chance to impress with Matty Pearson being substituted just before half time, and you would have thought Nakayama would come on as his replacement.

But the preference of Jonathan Hogg by manager Warnock at centre-back instead of himself was quite telling. It appears Nakayama could be out of consideration under the veteran gaffer - and as a result, he may well be able to find form elsewhere despite his injury layoff.