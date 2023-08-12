Derby County suffered defeat in their opening clash of the new League One season.

The Rams fell to a 2-1 loss to the recently relegated Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Warne’s side fell behind in the 37th minute courtesy of a strike from Charlie Wyke, but equalised in the second half through Craig Forsyth.

However, a second goal from Wyke in the 72nd minute sealed all three points for the Latics at Pride Park.

This was not the start to the new campaign that Derby would have wanted given that many have tipped them to compete for promotion to the Championship this year.

Warne may look to the transfer market in the coming weeks in order to bolster his team’s options even further after a busy summer so far.

Which Derby County players could depart the club this summer?

But players could also depart the Derbyshire club between now and 1 September, in what could be a busy end to the month for the third division side.

Here we look at two Derby players that will surely leave the club by the time the transfer window shuts at the start of next month…

Max Bird

Bird has been linked with a move away from Derby this summer.

The 22-year-old featured in the defeat to Wigan, but that could prove to be one of his last appearances for the club, amid speculation over his future.

Hull City are reportedly monitoring his situation, with a view to potentially making a move before the window closes.

A formal offer has been received by Derby, as the Tigers look to secure the midfielder on a permanent basis, but Warne has confirmed it was below the club’s valuation.

Bird is keen to reunite with Liam Rosenior, who is the former Derby manager and currently in charge at the MKM Stadium.

The Hull boss has spoken about the club’s pursuit of the Derby player, claiming that the Championship side are working hard to get the deal over the line as they look to improve their first team squad options.

"We're working hard, we're in negotiations with other clubs and that's all I can say at the moment," said Rosenior, via Hull Live.

"That's what negotiations are.

“In my time in football, I was never offered a contract that I was happy with the first time around, that's part of football, it's not personal.

"We want to negotiate the best deal for our club in any negotiations, it will be the same for Derby or any other club, it's never personal.”

Darren Robinson

Robinson is a youngster at Derby that is on the fringes of first team football for the Rams.

The 18-year-old has made his debut for the League One side, but was not involved in the team’s defeat to Wigan.

The midfielder could potentially use a loan away from the club in order to gain greater first team experience.

This would aid his development and give Warne a chance to test his readiness for action in the third division.

Robinson has impressed at underage level and could be ready for the step up to senior football at a lower level.