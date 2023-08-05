The Sky Blues have been one of the most active sides in the Championship so far this window, bringing in eight new additions so far.

Indeed, Ellis Simms, Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Brad Collins, Jay Dasilva and Joel Latibeaudiere have all signed for the Sky Blues on permanent deals, whilst Luis Binks has joined on a season-long loan.

In terms of outgoings, whilst there have been plenty, only Viktor Gyokeres has commanded a decent fee, netting the Sky Blues a reported fee close to £20 million.

Could there be more business between now and the transfer deadline, though? If there is, below, we've identified two players we think could potentially be the ones to head for the exit door at the CBS Arena.

Gus Hamer

Coventry city supporters might not necessarily like our first choice here, but one Sky Blues player that we think has a very good possibility of departing before the transfer deadline is midfielder Gus Hamer.

After impressing at the CBS Arena over the last two seasons, the Dutch-born midfielder is not short of potential suitors this summer.

The likes of Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Burnley have been linked with a move for him this summer, with the latter of those clubs having made a player plus cash bid that was recently rejected.

Of course, Coventry would love to keep a player of Hamer's ability at the club, but, with one year left on his contract, in doing so, they risk losing Hamer for free next summer, with the player able to sign a pre-contract with another club as soon as January.

Given that the valuation for Hamer is said to be a significant eight-figure one, that is an awful lot of money for the Sky Blues to leave on the table just to keep hold of the player for a further season.

As the Premier League season begins, clubs realise they are short and become more desperate as the deadline approaches, you can see at least one side making a big offer to Coventry, and perhaps one they may not be able to refuse.

Matty Godden

Another player that we can see leaving Coventry City ahead of the transfer deadline next month is striker Matty Godden.

The experienced forward has already been linked with a potential move away from the club this summer, and with Coventry having recently added Haji Wright to their forward line, Godden is set to be pushed down the pecking order.

This could be further compounded if an experienced forward like Billy Sharp were to arrive, who has been linked with Coventry on a free transfer.

That is not to say there would not be a role for him to play at the CBS Arena still, but whether or not that appeals to him, given there is potentially more regular minutes available elsewhere remains to be seen.

As such, he is Coventry City player that could potentially depart ahead of the summer transfer deadline.