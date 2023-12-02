Highlights Coventry City is showing improvement after a challenging start to the season, thanks to the leadership of manager Mark Robins.

After a mixed start to the season, Coventry City appear to have turned the corner as they look to climb the table.

Coventry improving after difficult start

Mark Robins has done a brilliant job with the Sky Blues since returning to the club, but he endured heartbreak last season as they lost the play-off final to Luton at Wembley.

Whilst it can’t take away from what was an outstanding campaign, the loss was tough to take, and it prompted a summer of change for the club as they remained in the second tier.

Notably, influential duo Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres were sold for big-money, and Robins was given those funds to bring new players in.

Naturally, most of them have taken time to settle, but Coventry are now starting to find their feet as they look to push for the top six once again.

Of course, January is fast approaching, and the boss will want to be busy as he looks to strengthen, but it will be a case of quality over quantity as there aren’t major problems with the squad.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

It’s not all about incomings though, as some departures are likely to be on the cards, and here we look at TWO Coventry players who will have a month to prove they deserve to be kept around…

Simon Moore

The keeper was the first choice when he signed for the club in the 21/22 campaign, but he had to settle for the backup role last time around.

Now, Moore is failing to make the matchday squad most weeks, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t someone that Robins won’t value.

With his contract expiring in the summer, there are obviously doubts about his future, and it seems likely that he will be on the move as a free agent.

However, the stopper may recognise that he is at an age now where he must drop down the leagues to get regular minutes, so he may value sticking around at a club to help other keepers and being a positive influence in the dressing room.

Robins will value the leadership qualities of Moore, and they could offer him a short-term deal to stick around. Alternatively, if the boss knows he isn’t in his plans moving forward, it may benefit all parties if a January exit is sanctioned, so discussions are likely to take place in the coming weeks.

Callum O’Hare

Saying O’Hare needs to prove his worth is unfair, as everyone knows he is a supremely talented player, and the fans appreciate all he has done over the years.

But, his contract is also expiring in the summer, and the fact he is yet to sign an extension is a concern.

You would presume he feels he warrants a contract that puts him as one of the top earners, and with no deal yet signed, it suggests there are issues to sort out. And, if he hits a purple patch in the next few weeks, it could be enough to convince the club to make sure it’s finalised.

Yet, Coventry are in a difficult position. If they fail to agree terms, they know January is their last chance to get a fee for a player who would still command a decent sum.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, and you can expect movement one way or the other over the coming weeks.