Charlton Athletic have been very busy in the transfer market so far and may continue to be right up until the 11 p.m. deadline on September 1st.

The Addicks have seen six new players come through the door this summer, while there has been nine who have left from the end of last summer until now.

The League One side got their campaign underway with a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient, and while the focus will be on the upcoming games, it may be that one or two players are moved on by the club as they don’t fit into the current plans.

Which 2 Charlton Athletic players will surely leave by 11pm on September 1st?

As the deadline for the transfer window gets closer and closer, here at Football League World, we have picked two players who will look to leave the League One side before that deadline.

Conor McGrandles

Conor McGrandles may be one player you could consider at Charlton who is looking for a move away in what remains of this transfer window.

The 27-year-old joined the Addicks from Lincoln City on a free transfer in 2022, and after starting the 2022/23 season as part of the Charlton team, he soon lost his place in the starting XI.

The midfielder played in 12 games in all competitions in the first half of last season, but as he fell down the pecking order, he was sent out on loan to Cambridge United.

McGrandles played 19 times for the club as they survived relegation on the final day of the season. But he has now returned to the Valley, and his future may be away from the London club.

McGrandles did make the matchday squad for the opening game of the season but failed to appear off the bench, and given he spent the second half of last season on loan, he may not feature in Dean Holden’s plans going forward.

So, given that he is contracted to the club until 2025, he may look for another loan move away this summer, or depending on interest, he could look for a permanent switch to get his career back on track.

Jack Payne

Payne is another player at Charlton who may see these final few weeks of the transfer window as an opportunity to explore a new challenge.

Payne joined the Addicks last summer as he followed his manager from Swindon Town, Ben Garner, to make the switch to League One.

Payne was a regular under Garner, but he was dismissed by Charlton, and that meant Payne lost his regular starting role.

Holden’s arrival didn’t spell the end for Payne, but it meant that for the majority of last season, he was in and out of the starting XI.

Out of the 39 appearances he made, he only started 12 of them, and given that he started this new season on the bench once again and failed to appear on the pitch, Payne may be considering his options.

The 28-year-old is contracted at the club until next summer, so if he were to leave, it would have to be for a fee if not a loan. But Charlton have brought in some new additions, and it may be that the club is willing to let Payne move on this summer.

It is obviously unclear where he could go, but at his age, he will want to be playing regular football, and in this current situation, he may not get that at Charlton.