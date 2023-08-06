Optimism is high at Cardiff City going into the new Championship season.

The Bluebirds narrowly avoided relegation last season after an incredibly turbulent campaign which saw both Steve Morison and Mark Hudson dismissed, with Sabri Lamouchi leading the club to safety after his appointment in January.

Lamouchi surprisingly departed at the end of his short-term contract in May and former Fenerbahce and Gaziantep manager Erol Bulut has taken charge at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Bulut has been active in the market this summer and the 48-year-old has made some impressive additions, most notably securing the return of midfielder Aaron Ramsey, with the Wales international returning to the club where he started his career.

Dimitrios Goutas, Yakou Meite, Ike Ugbo, Karlan Grant and Josh Bowler have also arrived, while Mark Harris, Dillon Phillips, Tom Sang, Gavin Whyte, Connor Wickham and Max Watters are among those who have departed.

With just under a month of the transfer window remaining, we looked at which other Cardiff players could be heading out the exit door.

Which Cardiff City players will surely leave by 11pm on September 1st?

Ollie Tanner

Winger Tanner joined the Bluebirds from Lewes last summer, but after struggling for game time in South Wales, he spent the second half of last season on loan with National League side York City.

Cardiff have significantly strengthened in the wide areas this summer with the signings of Bowler and Meite, adding to their existing options such as Callum O'Dowda, Sheyi Ojo and Callum Robinson.

With such fierce competition for places, it is difficult to see where Tanner's minutes will come from this season, so he could be set to depart temporarily once again.

The Bluebirds have loaned out a number of youngsters this summer, including Oliver Denham, Tom Davies, Eli King and Isaak Davies, which could be an indication that Bulut is prioritising experience over youth.

After his spell in the National League, a loan move to League One or Two could be hugely beneficial for Tanner's development.

Vontae Campbell

Defender Campbell arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium from Leicester City last summer, but he found himself out of favour last season.

The 22-year-old played just two games in all competitions, with his last appearance coming back in October.

Campbell was frequently left out of the matchday squad altogether, with Marlon Romeo preferred at right-back.

Romeo will likely retain his place in the team this season, which could mean that Campbell is forced to depart in search of first-team opportunities.

Former manager Hudson said in December that Campbell would have been allowed to leave on loan in the January transfer window, but a move did not materialise.

Campbell is clearly a player with a lot of potential, underlined by the fact he made three senior appearances for the Foxes during his time at the King Power Stadium, but at this stage of his career, he needs to be playing regularly.

Like Tanner, a temporary switch to League One or Two would be ideal for Campbell and the Bluebirds would likely sanction a move should any club make an approach.