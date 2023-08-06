Highlights Bristol City has no trouble spending money in the transfer market despite past concerns with Financial Fair Play.

The team has made improvements in their rankings and performances, with promising young talents emerging.

Alex Scott is likely to leave the club for a record fee, while Sam Pearson may need another loan move for game-time opportunities.

Despite having issues and scares with Financial Fair Play in recent years, Bristol City have had no trouble with spending their money in the transfer market this summer.

The Robins once again finished in the bottom half of the table last season but it was an improvement on what they did 12 months prior, going from 17th to 14th.

There were some promising performances by Nigel Pearson's side, who sold Antoine Semenyo for a bumper fee to Bournemouth in the January transfer window to ease any financial concerns.

A few more promising young talents emerged throughout the campaign and despite not selling anyone this summer so far for any significant value, City have spent around €5.4 million (£4.66 million) on strengthening their squad with the additions of Jason Knight, Ross McCrorie and Rob Dickie, as well as Haydon Roberts on a free transfer.

Whilst there is likely to be more signings before the September 1 deadline, there could also be outgoings as well - let's look at TWO players who will likely not be at the club by the time the transfer window slams shut.

2 Will Alex Scott eventually leave Bristol City?

This is perhaps a very obvious one but it would be a real shock if Scott hasn't departed for a club-record fee by the time the window closes.

Scott's rapid rise in the last two years has been nothing short of exciting to watch and even though he only scored the once from midfield for the Robins last season, his general performances have been dazzling for the most part.

Premier League clubs have been taking notice and whilst no deal has been agreed yet, Bournemouth are believed to be in pole position for his services but no agreement has been reached as of yet with the Cherries.

City's record departure has been Adam Webster to Brighton for £20 million and the club and Pearson have been very clear what their valuation of Scott is - £25 million and no lower.

Clearly the club are not close to breaching Financial Fair Play or there would be more desperation to sell an individual who still has two years left on his contract, but every player has their price and considering it has been named, it's unlikely that they will bump it up at this time.

Bournemouth do not seem too far off the price-tag that City want though, so it'll be expected that Scott would depart by the time September the 1st rolls around.

1 Does Sam Pearson need a loan move?

When it comes to Bristol City's other established first-teamers, you wouldn't be able to really pinpoint any that should be leaving as all of them have a purpose to fulfill for now in Nigel Pearson's squad.

Therefore, one or two younger players will probably have to go on loan for game-time, with Sam Pearson - no relation to the manager - probably needing another move.

The 21-year-old Welsh winger/attacking midfielder has played five times for the Robins in his career, but spent most of last season out on loan with National League side Yeovil Town and in League Two with AFC Wimbledon.

Pearson is clearly in need of another loan stint away - perhaps again to the fourth tier of English football - so it wouldn't be a shock if that was facilitated.