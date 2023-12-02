Highlights Bolton Wanderers have had a strong start to the season and are hopeful of promotion to the Championship.

Manager Ian Evatt made eight new signings in the summer, many of whom have made an impact.

Goalkeeper Luke Hutchinson and defender Luke Matheson may need to prove their worth to secure their place in the squad. A loan move could be a good option for their development.

It has been an outstanding start to the season for Bolton Wanderers in League One.

The Trotters were beaten by Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals last season, but they were widely expected to challenge for promotion once again this campaign.

It has certainly worked out that way so far, with Wanderers spending much of the season in and around the automatic promotion places, and they will be hopeful of sealing a return to the Championship in the year ahead.

Eight players arrived at the Toughsheet Community Stadium as part of a strong summer of recruitment by manager Ian Evatt, and many of the new additions have made an impact so far.

Bolton Wanderers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nathan Baxter Chelsea Permanent Josh Dacres-Cogley Tranmere Rovers Permanent Joel Coleman Ipswich Town Permanent Dan Nlundulu Southampton Permanent Will Forrester Port Vale Permanent Carlos Mendes Luton Town Permanent Paris Maghoma Brentford Loan Zac Ashworth West Brom Loan

Evatt is likely to be keen to strengthen his squad in January as he looks to maintain his side's promotion push, and he could allow some of those who are not in his plans to depart.

With that in mind, we looked at two Bolton players who will have to prove their worth ahead of January.

Luke Hutchinson

Goalkeeper Hutchinson impressed for the B team last season, and has been included in the matchday squad at senior level on a number of occasions this campaign.

Hutchinson has previously had loan spells at Atherton Colleries and Bamber Bridge, and he joined Hyde United on a temporary basis in August, but he was recalled just a week later.

It will be tough for Hutchinson to get in ahead of Baxter and Coleman, but he is incredibly highly-rated at the club, with B team manager Matt Craddock commending the 21-year-old's attitude.

"We have some really good keepers ahead of him at the moment so Luke has to be patient and keep working hard, and that is what he does," Craddock said, quoted via The Bolton News.

"He has no ego. He comes into work every day and wants to get better, and that is fantastic for him and a real testament to him."

Hutchinson is comfortable with the ball at his feet, making him well suited to Evatt's style of play, and he could have a bright future ahead of him at the club.

However, his minutes are likely to continue to be limited this season, so a loan to League One, League Two or the National League would be the next logical step in his development.

Luke Matheson

Defender Matheson joined the Trotters after his release by Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

Matheson started his career at Rochdale, becoming their youngest ever player when he made his debut aged 15 years and 336 days against Bury in the EFL Trophy in September 2018.

He scored an equaliser for Dale in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup in September 2019 to send the game to extra time, but his side went on to lose on penalties.

Matheson joined Wolves in January 2020 for a fee of £1 million, but he did not make a single appearance during his time at Molineux, spending time out on loan with Rochdale, Ipswich Town, Hamilton Academical and Scunthorpe United.

The 20-year-old admitted he was disappointed by his time at Wolves, and after making the move to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, he said he was keen to reignite his career with the Trotters.

"I am not going to sit here and say it didn’t work out at Wolves because of an injury because that would be me lying to myself and lying to other people," Matheson told The Bolton News.

"It wasn’t one thing. Yes, when you get two season-ending injuries it is going to play a part in your development, but I can’t say that is the sole reason or that it is why I didn’t progress the way I probably should have done.

"I am here now, and it is almost like I have pressed reset on everything. I am more than happy. I feel like I don’t have an ego, and I am not offended that I am playing in the B Team, if that makes sense, I am enjoying football and I want to play games.

"I can’t say it was injury, this, that or the other that is why things didn’t work out with Wolves. I had various loans, some were better than others, etc, etc.

"Football is just a mad, mad game and I just want to continue playing and enjoying it."

However, Matheson has struggled for game time so far this season, with all of his appearances coming in the cup competitions, and he has frequently been left out of the matchday squad altogether in the league.

Matheson is undoubtedly a player with a lot of potential, but like Hutchinson, he could benefit from playing regular football, so Evatt may consider sanctioning his temporary exit in January.