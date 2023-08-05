Highlights Bolton Wanderers have made strategic moves in the transfer window, recruiting younger players to replace and improve upon senior ones.

Midfielder Kieran Sadlier's chances of getting significant playing time in the Bolton midfield look unlikely due to competition from returning loanees and new recruits.

Striker Jón Daði Böðvarsson faces stiff competition in the front line, which could convince him to push for a move away.

Bolton Wanderers have been active in the transfer window leaving the future of some senior members of the squad in doubt.

Ian Evatt has wasted little time in improving his squad after coming within touching distance of the Championship after a four-year absence. Accruing 81 points last season, it was enough to cement a fifth place finish in a hotly-contested division, beating the likes of Derby County and Portsmouth to a play-off spot.

Defeat to Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals swiftly brought the promotion hunt to an end with preparations for the 2023/24 campaign now well underway.

The inevitable nature of the transfer window has seen numerous ins and outs at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in their bid for a return to the second tier. Strategic moves in all departments means Bolton appear well-stocked before the window shuts - Joel Coleman and Nathan Baxter strengthening the goalkeeping department, wing backs Josh Dacres-Cogley and Zac Ashworth, meanwhile, provide much-needed competition across both the wing-back roles.

Elsewhere, Carlos Mendes Gomes and the return of Dan Nlundulu add to an already competitive attacking contingent while Paris Maghoma presents a different dynamic in central midfield. Ultimately, Bolton have been shrewd by recruiting younger players across all areas of the pitch to replace and improve more senior, departing professionals.

Nevertheless, without outgoings, the Bolton dressing room will quickly become a crowded place to be with Ian Evatt needing to make some more tough decisions when it comes to the future of some players within the ranks and their playing time going forward.

Is there a place for Kieran Sadlier in the Bolton midfield?

In short, his chances look unlikely. The very nature of the business sees returning loanees and new recruits create a bloated squad as Evatt balances the need for quality and depth.

Starts for the 28-year-old were limited in the first-half of the season, with 18 of his 19 appearances coming from the bench.

The formidable midfield three of Kyle Dempsey, Aaron Morley and the now departed Kieran Lee proved a difficult trio to break into, while fellow midfielders Jordan Williams and Josh Sheehan also fighting for minutes.

The West Ham United academy graduate opted to drop down a division for the second half of the season, a loan spell at promotion-chasing Leyton Orient.

A chance for more game time, the former Rotherham midfielder started 17 times in their bid for the title, with five assists to boot when often operating on the left-hand side of the attacking midfield.

Back in Greater Manchester, and the competition has not gone away. The arrival of the young, dynamic Paris Maghoma adds another stumbling block to his first-team hopes.

A fresh start may be needed only 18 months after joining the club, however, while finding suitors will surely not be a problem for the experienced EFL star.

Will Jón Daði Böðvarsson lead the line for Bolton next season?

Another position full of quality in numbers, the front line will prove stiff competition for those looking to start.

Goals, meanwhile, were in somewhat short supply last term for a side pushing play-offs, Bolton the lowest scorers in the top six, 13 behind the next closest in Peterborough United.

Dion Charles and Victor Adeboyejo both hit double figures with 30 goals between them while numbers further down the pecking order failed to hit similar heights.

Dan Nlundulu experienced some joy mostly off the bench, playing across the forward lines, with seven goal contributions while the experienced Cameron Jerome added another dynamic up top, if not a prolific option.

This then leaves Böðvarsson, the Icelandic forward who has experienced a torrid time with injuries, particularly this campaign. The former Wolves man made a respectable contribution in his debut campaign as an imposing figure in the frontline, grabbing seven goals across 21 appearances as both a starter and substitute.

The play-off season, however, was less giving, just eight starts with a last outing dating back to January. While the cruel nature of injuries can often not be avoided, another preseason injury has certainly not helped his chance at a strong start to the season.

Evatt has said he is not going to push anyone out the door and that Bodvarsson could be a useful forward this term but the 30-year-old may not be happy being fifth choice so it's not impossible to imagine him looking for a move away from Bolton as a result.