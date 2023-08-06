Blackburn Rovers will hope to remain busy in the transfer window for all the right reasons.

The Lancashire outfit narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last season on goal difference, meaning they will hope they can go one better this time around.

The club has yet to spend a penny on signings, with the three arrivals either free agents or loan deals.

But, while they will be keen to further strengthen, Blackburn may still have to deal with the possibility of departures.

It is believed the club’s Indian owners have been advised by their government to slash overseas investment, and that has seen them cut Blackburn’s budget this season by 20%.

Furthermore, they have told the manager there could be the possibility of key players being sold, something that will not go down well with the manager, Jon Dahl Tomasson, or the club’s supporters.

But, with that said, here we have picked two players who will surely leave Ewood Park by the 11pm deadline on September 1st.

Adam Wharton

Young midfielder Adam Wharton is another Blackburn player that you could put forward as someone likely to leave before the deadline on September 1st.

Wharton has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs going into the summer transfer window.

The likes of Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Brighton have all been linked with the 19-year-old.

However, it seems Crystal Palace are not a side that are likely to win the race for Wharton, as they are unable to afford the signing of the midfielder.

Everton and Newcastle are the two teams who are seemingly the most interested, and it has been reported that Blackburn could look to get around £15 million for the 19-year-old.

As mentioned, Blackburn have had a decrease in their budget, and according to the Daily Mirror, Wharton and defender Ash Phillips are two players who could be on their way out of the Lancashire club before the end of the summer window.

Of course, Blackburn will not want to sell Wharton this summer, but if interest does gather pace, and because of their recent restrictions, the club may have no choice but to sell a star asset like Wharton before the 11pm deadline on September 1st.

Dilan Markanday

When Blackburn completed the signing of Dilan Markanday from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in January last year, there was excitement around the signing.

Markanday was expected to be a star player for the club, someone who is young but will shine in the Championship.

However, in his 18 months at the club, Markanday has really struggled to not only nail down a regular spot in the team but even feature in matchday squads.

The 21-year-old has only played eight times for the first team, with only one of those appearances coming in the 2022/23 season, a 34-minute cameo against Rotherham United.

The young winger joined Aberdeen in this year’s January transfer window, but it wasn’t a loan spell that you could deem successful. Markanday only played three times for the Scottish club, and all of them were substitute appearances.

Markanday has now returned to Rovers, and with it unclear what future he has at the club, it may be a case of him looking to move on between now and the deadline on September 1st.

It is unlikely Blackburn will sell Markanday, but given he has hardly featured in the first team, and he spent last season on loan, he could be moved on again for another loan spell under manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.