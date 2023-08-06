Barnsley narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt last season.

A last-ditch winner from Sheffield Wednesday sealed promotion for the Owls in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Michael Duff has since departed Oakwell following that defeat, moving to Swansea City in the second tier.

Neill Collins has arrived as his replacement with the objective being to gain promotion to the Championship.

A fight for automatic promotion will be the bare minimum for Collins, with the Tykes looking to put an end to their time in the third division.

Which players are likely to depart Barnsley before the summer window closes?

The summer has afforded Barnsley the chance to improve their first team squad, with new signings arriving already.

A number of fresh faces have arrived ahead of this weekend’s opening clash against Port Vale.

But players may yet still leave Oakwell between now and the 1 September deadline.

Here we look at two players that will surely depart Barnsley before the transfer window closes…

Callum Styles

Styles spent last season out on loan with Millwall following Barnsley’s relegation to the Championship.

Styles suffered from injury issues that kept him out of the team for large stretches, but he impressed when he was available.

The full back featured 22 times in the league for the Lions, helping them to secure an eighth place finish.

He contributed one goal and one assist from 12 starts, as Gary Rowett’s side just narrowly missed out on a play-off place.

Millwall are reportedly keen on bringing the Hungary international back to the club before the window closes.

The London side are hopeful of signing the 23-year-old on a permanent basis, but have yet to strike an agreement with Barnsley.

A compromise will need to be reached on the price of the player, with Millwall so far unable to match Barnsley’s demands for Styles.

However, with a few weeks still remaining in the window, there is plenty of time for a transfer to be arranged between the two sides.

If not, perhaps another club will strike an agreement as Styles is recognised by many as a Championship calibre player.

James Norwood

The injury to Paul Mullin in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United has seen Wrexham look to the transfer market for a new forward.

According to Alan Nixon, the Welsh outfit have set their sights on the Barnsley forward.

No deal has yet been agreed but he could yet find himself walking out the exit door at Oakwell before the end of the season.

Norwood featured 42 times for Barnsley last season, making 29 starts for Duff’s side.

He contributed 11 goals and four assists, playing a key role in Barnsley finishing fourth in the table.

His departure would be a big blow for Barnsley, and would likely require reinforcement in attack in Collins’ side to replace him.

However, a move to Wrexham could prove tempting given the fanfare surrounding the Hollywood-backed side after their promotion to League Two.

A drop down the divisions would come as a surprise, but the ambition Wrexham is showing could have them competing for promotion again in no time, also making it an appealing move.