Highlights Conor McCarthy may need to go out on loan to get more regular playing time and prove his worth to Barnsley's promotion push.

Vimal Yoganathan needs to find a way to show that he can contribute to Barnsley's promotion battle if he wants more first-team opportunities.

Both players have potential, but they may need to look elsewhere in January for more senior game time.

The January transfer window is now little more than a month away, and it looks all set to be an important one for those of a Barnsley persuasion.

With the Tykes currently seventh in the League One table, just two points adrift of the play-off places, they will have to get things right in the market, to keep themselves in the hunt for a top six spot.

As well as bringing in the right players, they will also have to ensure that any players who are allowed to leave the club, are ones who will not be missed too much in the promotion race, if they do move on.

However, there are some of those individuals, who may still feel they have a part to play in the club's battle for promotion this season, and potentially beyond.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at two Barnsley players who may have to prove they are worth being kept by the club beyond the turn of the year, right here.

1 Conor McCarthy

McCarthy joined Barnsley back in the summer of 2022, signing a three-year contract with the club following the expiration of his deal with Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

However, his debut campaign with the Tykes last season saw him restricted to just 11 appearances in all competitions, due to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury.

The 25-year-old has worked his way back towards fitness for this season and his only outings so far have come in the EFL Trophy, where he did at least get his first goal for the club in a 3-1 win over Manchester City's Under 21s.

But despite that, after so long out of the game, the centre-back surely needs to be playing more regularly, if he is to get back up to match fitness and kick-start his career once again after so long out.

As a result, if he is unable to force his way back into the Barnsley side in the next month or so to prove his worth to their promotion push, it could be argued that his best chance of doing that, could come with a loan move elsewhere in January.

Conor McCarthy Barnsley record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals 2023/24 3 1 2022/23 11 0 As of 29th November 2023

2 Vimal Yoganathan

Having come through the academy ranks at Barnsley, Yoganathan is now starting to break into the first-team setup at Oakwell.

The 17-year-old has made five senior appearances for the Tykes this season, all of which have come in the cup competitions, producing some impressive performances in the process.

But with Barnsley now out of both the League Cup and FA Cup, you have to wonder if what remains of the EFL Trophy will give the midfielder the amount of first-team opportunities he wants and indeed needs for development between now and the end of the campaign.

If not, then the teenager is going to find a way to show Neil Collins that he can play a part for Barnsley in a League One promotion battle over the coming months.

Otherwise, his most likely chance of getting more senior game time this season could be with a temporary move elsewhere in January.