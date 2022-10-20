Wigan Athletic are enjoying life back in the Championship – particularly on the road.

The Latics won promotion from League One last term and will be desperate to ensure their stay in the second tier stretches beyond just one season.

If they can keep winning games away from home and improve results at the DW Stadium, they should be absolutely fine.

Our quiz today is all about the Latics. These 18 Wigan Athletic quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are…

1 of 18 1. What position did Wigan finish in last season? 1st 2nd 3rd 4th