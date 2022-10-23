These 18 Swansea City quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

Over the years, there has been plenty for Swansea City fans to talk about.

From promotions and relegations to cup runs and even excursions into European competition, there has often been a fair amount going on at the club.

But just how much do you know about some of the standout moments about the Swans?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 18 questions all about Swansea City, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 18 In what year were Swansea City formed? 1906 1908 1910 1912