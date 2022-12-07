These 18 Norwich City quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

Norwich City will be hoping to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking – but we’re not focusing on the future in this quiz because it’s impossible to predict what will happen next!

Instead, we’re asking you eight questions about key moments in their history, right from their formation up to a later date in the 20th century.

We will then ask you five questions about events from this season before finishing off by testing you on some of the players’ shirt numbers!

Can you get all 18 questions right? Why not give it a go, find out and let us know how you do at the end?

1 of 18 History: They were formed in which year? 1900 1902 1904 1906