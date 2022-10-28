Ipswich Town are a club with a really interesting history of both success and disappointment.

In this latest Ipswich quiz, we’ve looked back over the club’s history and pieced together something of a straightforward 18-question quiz.

We cover a range of topics, though, so it might be that you are tripped up along the way to what should be an easy 100%.

Take on the quiz below and let us know how you get on over on social media!

These 18 Ipswich Town quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 In what year were Ipswich founded? 1878 1888 1898 1908