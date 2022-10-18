In this Birmingham City quiz, we’re testing you on their history and the present with 18 questions!

Starting off with eight questions on the club’s history, testing you on key moments in their history, we will then move on to the 2022/23 campaign with five questions on the season so far!

To finish off, we have picked out five players and you’ll have to identify the shirt number they currently wear.

Does that sound simple enough? If so, give it a go and see how many of the 18 questions you can get correct. Can you score 100%?

These 18 Birmingham City quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 History: When was the club founded? 1870 1875 1880 1885