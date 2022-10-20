Following relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, Barnsley are now targeting promotion from League One this time around.

Things have started well for the Tykes in the 2022/23 campaign, with Michael Duff’s side looking set to challenge for at least a play-off place.

But just how much do you actually know about the Oakwell club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 18 questions all about Barnsley FC, but how many can you get correct?

These 18 Barnsley FC quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 In what year were Barnsley formed? 1885 1887 1889 1891