Sheffield United have had a magnificent season under Paul Heckingbottom, securing promotion back to the Premier League after just two seasons in the Championship.

The Blades have finished second in the league on 91 points, behind champions Burnley. They were the top two for almost the entire season, with Sheffield United having occupied second place since gameweek 21.

The club have been incredibly coherent on the pitch despite off-field issues, and even enjoyed a cup run alongside their automatic promotion. Heckingbottom's side were also knocked out by Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Multiple incomings will be needed to ensure survival in the Premier League, such is the step-up in quality between the Championship and the top flight.

Who is leaving Sheffield United this summer?

However, here, we take a look at the players who have already departed Sheffield United, and those who will soon depart at the end of the month.

The club are yet to announce their retained and released list, with The Star understanding that it is because many players are in contract talks to extend their stay with the Blades.

The loanees

Three loanees are set to return to their parent clubs: James McAtee, Tommy Doyle, and Ciaran Clark.

Billy Sharp

Sharp is one who is thought to be undergoing discussions on a new deal at Bramall Lane. The Blades' captain is a boyhood fan and club legend, who has scored 129 goals in 377 games for the club, including three promotions in that time.

Is John Fleck leaving Sheffield United?

Fleck is another three-time promotion winning hero with Sheffield United, having racked up 274 appearances for the Blades across seven years at the club.

Wes Foderingham

Foderingham is the club's number-one, but is out of contract this summer. Since 2020, the 32-year-old has made 81 appearances for the club, conceding just 70 goals.

As per Alan Nixon on his Patreon account, the Blades want to retain Foderingham.

Oliver Norwood

Sheffield United's metronomic midfielder has played 222 games for the club, with 10 goals and 20 assists since his arrival in January 2019. The 32-year-old is also thought to be in discussions with the club regarding an extension.

Enda Stevens

Up until this season, he has been the club's first-choice left-back for almost the entirety of his career in South Yorkshire. Stevens has played 202 times for Sheffield United but could depart this summer.

Will Sheffield United retain Jack Robinson?

The utility defender has been at the club for three-and-a-half seasons, but could be set to leave Bramall Lane, having made 85 appearances for the club in that time.

Jack O'Connell

Once considered a vastly important figure for Sheffield United, O'Connell could leave when his contract expires this month. Injuries have hampered him in recent years, but didn't stop him racking up 177 games for the club.

Ben Osborn

The utility defender or midfielder signed for the Blades upon their Premier League promotion in 2019 from Nottingham Forest. The 28-year-old played 108 games for the club during his stay.

Ismaila Coulibaly

The 22-year-old's three-year stint at Bramall Lane is currently close to an end, with the central-midfielder playing only six times for the club in that time.

Oli McBurnie

McBurnie is also out of contract this summer, as he enters into the last month of his initial four-year deal, signed in 2019. McBurnie has scored 23 goals for the Blades in that time.

Alan Nixon has reported that Sheffield United will trigger a 12-month option on that deal, but that's not yet confirmed by the club.

Who else?

As per the Yorkshire Live, Jordan Amissah, Kyron Gordon and Femi Seriki are three of the club's younger players that will see their deals tick down this month.