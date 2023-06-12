Bradford City will be hoping to launch another push for promotion when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway in August.

After qualifying for the play-offs last month, the Bantams suffered a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Carlisle United in the semi-finals of this competition.

While Carlisle went on to claim a place in League One by beating Stockport County in the final, Bradford are currently preparing for another season in the fourth tier.

The Bantams recently managed to convince Andy Cook and Liam Ridehalgh to sign new deals with the club.

As well as waiting for individuals to make decisions regarding their respective futures, Bradford are set to wave goodbye to a host of players at the end of June.

Who are the Bradford City players who will leave the club later this month?

Abo Eisa

As is the case for the following players in this section, Abo Eisa is set to be released by Bradford at the end of June.

Eisa only featured on 16 occasions for the Bantams in all competitions last season.

Adam Clayton

Adam Clayton will also become a free-agent this summer when his contract expires.

The midfielder joined Bradford on a short-term deal in January, and went on to make 16 appearances for the club.

Charlie Wood

Charlie Wood is currently on the lookout for a new club following Bradford's decision to release him.

The attacking midfielder only featured on one occasion at senior level for the Bantams during his time at Valley Parade.

Cole Roberts

Cole Roberts will also depart at the end of June.

Roberts had a brief loan spell with non-league outfit Tadcaster Albion last season.

Jack Wilson

Jack Wilson is another individual who Bradford have opted to part ways with.

The 18-year-old was unable to make any inroads at senior level during his time at the club.

Kian Scales

Kian Scales' contract with Bradford is set to reach a crescendo later this month.

Scales will officially complete a move to National League North outfit Scunthorpe United on July 1st having recently signed a one-year deal at Glanford Park.

Oscar Threlkeld

Oscar Threlkeld will be hoping to find a new club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign following Bradford's call to part ways with him.

Threlkeld made 27 appearances for the Bantams in this particular spell.

Yann Songo'o

Yann Songo'o is also set to leave Valley Parade when his current deal expires.

The defensive midfielder spent the second-half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Walsall.

Who are the Bradford players who have been offered new deals, but are on course to depart?

Heath Richardson

As is the case with all the following players, Heath Richardson has been offered fresh terms by Bradford, but has yet to commit his future to the club.

With his current deal set to expire at the end of June, Richardson will leave Bradford unless he opts to sign this new contract.

Harvey Rowe

Harvey Rowe will also become a free-agent if he decides to turn down Bradford's contract offer to him.

Rowe was loaned out by Bradford to Guiseley earlier this year,

Dylan Youmbi

Dylan Youmbi will be free to find a new club if he rejects Bradford's offer of a new deal.

Youmbi spent a brief period of the previous campaign on loan at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Bobby Pointon

Bobby Pointon faces the same decision as the aforementioned individuals, as he has been offered a new contract by Bradford.

Pointon was loaned out to Farsley Celtic last September, and went on to represent the club on four occasions in the National League North.

Alex Gilliead

Alex Gilliead will become a free-agent if he turns down Bradford's contract offer.

Gilliead was deployed on a regular basis by the Bantams in League Two last year, as he managed to clock up 44 appearances at this level.